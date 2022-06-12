LPGA Tour: Brooke Henderson earns 11th title with play-off victory at Shoprite LPGA Classic

Brooke Henderson celebrated an impressive victory at the Shoprite LPGA Classic

Brooke Henderson secured her 11th LPGA Tour title after ending her 14-month winless run with a dramatic play-off victory at the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

The Canadian posted a seven-under 64 on the final day in New Jersey to join Lindsey Weaver-Wright on 12 under, before beating the American with a brilliant eagle at the first extra play-off hole.

Weaver-Wright reached the green in three on the par-five hole and missed her birdie putt, as Henderson hit a dramatic second shot to within six feet at the flag to set up a winning eagle.

"With playoffs, you really only have one opportunity so I just tried to go out and hit really solid shots," Henderson said afterwards. "So to walk up that fairway and see that I only had a pretty short (putt) was a big relief. Just needing two putts to win was also really clutch."

Henderson had mixed five birdies with an eagle on the par-five ninth during a bogey-free final round, while Weaver-Wright birdied four of her last six holes to close out a blemish-free 65.

Henderson charged up the leaderboad during a thrilling final round

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff eagled the par-five last to finish in solo third on 11 under, having also had four birdies and two bogeys during a four-under 67.

"I'm building some really good momentum going into the rest of the season," Ewart Shadoff said. "Had a really good event at match play. I think it was a really good experience, and it's just showed coming out this week I worked on a couple of things."

Jodi Ewart Shadoff ended the week on 11 under after eagling the par-five 18th

Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland both shots 67s and finished tied for fourth at 10 under, with Brittany Lincicome - who is six months pregnant - Marina Alex and Japan's Nasa Hataoka.

"Yeah, 12 weeks to go," Lincicome said. "Everyone was like, you should just shut it down. I haven't been playing, which they were right. I haven't been playing well. But to go and sit at home and not play, I felt like time was going to go by slower."

Defending champion Celine Boutier signed off her title defence with an eight-under 63, while world No 1 Ko Jin-young finished seven strokes back in tied-17th following a final-round 70.