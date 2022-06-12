PGA Tour: Justin Rose just misses out on '59 round' during incredible final day at Canadian Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Rose falls just short of a sub-60 round at the Canadian Open with a bogey at the 18th Justin Rose falls just short of a sub-60 round at the Canadian Open with a bogey at the 18th

Justin Rose narrowly missed out on posting the lowest round in PGA Tour history during a remarkable final round at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto.

Rose went into the final round seven strokes back and with little realistic hope of contending for a first PGA Tour victory since 2019, only to charge up the leaderboard with an incredible display on the par-70 layout at Royal George's Golf and Country Club.

The former world No 1 carded three eagles and seven birdies during a special Sunday, although three bogeys left him settling for a 10-under 60, just short of carding only the 13th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.

Rose is without a PGA Tour victory since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open

"I'm totally disappointed, because you know what's at stake, for sure," Rose said. "You're really just playing the last hole -- I never shot 59 before - so it would have been a lovely footnote on the week.

"I don't know how much was in my control or not, but I could have made we were right in between two clubs and a decision and I went the wrong way on a decision and paid the price for it. Those are the things that do happen and it's amazing how those situations present themselves right at the end."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Rose holed out from 137 yards to eagle the par-four first and birdied the next before holing from eight feet to save par at the third and then picking up a shot from eight feet at the fifth.

The former US Open champion holed from off the green to birdie the seventh but bogeyed the par-five ninth after finding the fairway bunker off the tee and three-putting from the fringe, seeing him reach the turn in 30.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rose picked up 11 shots in 15 holes as he made a late charge at the Canadian Open Rose picked up 11 shots in 15 holes as he made a late charge at the Canadian Open

Rose followed a 20-foot birdie at the 10th with a 30-foot eagle at the par-five next, before a tap-in birdie at the 12th and six-foot gain at the 14th took him to nine under for the round with four holes still to play.

The Englishman's brilliant approach into the par-five 15th set up a seven-foot eagle to bolster hopes of a sub-60 round and put Jim Furyk's record '58 round' under threat, only for him to fail to get up and down from a greenside bunker to save par at the par-three 16th.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Rose recovered in style to leave himself a tap-in birdie at the 17th, only to bogey the par-four last after going long of the final green and being unable to get up and down from the thick grass.

A par at the last would have seen Rose become the first player to break 60 on the PGA Tour with multiple bogeys in a round, while a '59 round' would have been the first on the American circuit since Scottie Scheffler's effort during the 2020 Northern Trust.

Furyk carded his 12-under 58 during the 2016 Travelers Championship, having posted a 59 three years earlier at the BMW Championship, with Al Geiberger, Chip Beck, David Duval, Stuart Appleby, Paul Goydos, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Chappell and Scheffler the others to record sub-60 totals.