PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy makes dig at LIV Golf's Greg Norman after Canadian Open title defence

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy appeared to take a dig at LIV golf CEO Greg Norman after he surpassed Norman's number of PGA Tour wins with his 21st title at the Canadian Open. Rory McIlroy appeared to take a dig at LIV golf CEO Greg Norman after he surpassed Norman's number of PGA Tour wins with his 21st title at the Canadian Open.

Rory McIlroy admitted that overtaking Greg Norman in the PGA Tour’s all-time victory standings was added motivation in his successful title defence at the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy came through a final-round tussle with playing partners Justin Thomas and Tony Finau to claim an impressive two-stroke victory at Royal George's Golf and Country Club, with an eight-under 62 seeing him end the week on 19 under.

The Northern Irishman's victory is his second of the season and the 21st of his PGA Tour career, taking him above the tally managed by Norman - the CEO of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series - during his career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best bits of Rory McIlroy's final round as he wins the RBC Canadian Open at St George's. Watch the best bits of Rory McIlroy's final round as he wins the RBC Canadian Open at St George's.

McIlroy's latest success comes the same week that Norman's series launched at the Centurion Club, with the 33-year-old proud of leapfrogging the man responsible for the breakaway circuit.

"I wanted it a lot," McIlroy admitted after his win. "I wanted it at the start of the day and there were a few different incentives in there. I've been up against JT [Thomas] quite a bit in the past and he's gotten the better of me a couple of times, so I knew I had to play really good to beat him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy calls the PGA Tour the 'best Tour in the world' after his Canadian Open victory and says the win sets him up perfectly heading in to the US Open. Rory McIlroy calls the PGA Tour the 'best Tour in the world' after his Canadian Open victory and says the win sets him up perfectly heading in to the US Open.

"Tony [Finau] as well. Tony played incredible golf today too, so that was a big part of it. I think going up against the best and beating the best is always makes it extra special. Then, look, I alluded to it, I had extra motivation of what's going on across the pond.

"The guy that's spearheading that Tour has 20 wins on the PGA Tour and I was tied with him and I wanted to get one ahead of him. And I did. So that was really cool for me, just a little sense of pride on that one."

Live US Open Golf Live on

No player has won a major the week after a PGA Tour victory since McIlroy achieved successive wins in 2014, although the four-time major champion is hoping to build on his impressive Canadian defence with another strong showing in the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline.

"I feel like it's getting tougher and tougher to win on the PGA Tour," McIlroy added. "I went out with a lead and had to shoot eight under to get the job done, so the depth of talent on this Tour is really, really impressive.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"It [low-scoring final round] was really cool to be a part of and just really happy to get the win today and obviously sets me up well going into next week in Boston.

"I think that it's not as if I win here and then we're going to like Erin Hills or somewhere like that where it's completely different. It's a similar style of golf and it will probably be a similar setup in some ways.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The third major of the year is right around the corner, where European stars will look to continue their recent success. Watch the US Open this June live on Sky Sports Golf! The third major of the year is right around the corner, where European stars will look to continue their recent success. Watch the US Open this June live on Sky Sports Golf!

"I would imagine the greens next week will be a little firmer if they get the weather they want to, but overall I thought it was a great week to prepare for the US Open.

"There's no better way to prepare yourself for tournament golf than to be in contention, having to hit the shots when you need to. I proved this week that I can do that and hopefully get myself back into position to have to do that again next week."

Round-the-clock coverage from Boston is live on Sky Sports this week, with over 40 hours of live action from the four tournament days. Watch the US Open live on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf!