Brooks Koepka says LIV Golf chat puts 'black cloud' over US Open | Jon Rahm raises Ryder Cup fears

Brooks Koepka has hit out at the media for their continued discussion of the LIV Golf Invitational Series and insisted it was putting a ‘black cloud’ over the US Open.

The Saudi-funded series continued to dominate the golfing agenda ahead of the third men's major of the year, with Rory McIlroy, defending champion Jon Rahm and Koepka among the players asked about it in their pre-tournament press conferences.

Koepka won back-to-back US Open titles in 2017 and 2018 and has not finished outside the top-four in his last four appearances in the event, although the former world No 1 was left frustrated by the attention focused on last week's inaugural LIV Golf series event at the Centurion Club.

"I'm here at the US Open," Koepka said. "I'm ready to play here and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open. It's one of my favourite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give [LIV Golf], the more you keep talking about it."

When asked whether there would be a figure large enough for him to leave the PGA Tour in favour of the LIV Golf series, Koepka added: "I don't understand. I'm trying to focus on the US Open, man. I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations. I'm tired of all this stuff.

"Like I said, y'all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it's a s****y situation. We're here to play and you are talking about an event that happened last week."

Koepka's younger brother, Chase, was among the 48-man field for the LIV Golf debut last week, finishing in tied-33rd.

"Obviously, LIV is trying to make a big push for golf," Koepka said. "Look, I mean, I love my brother. I support him in anything he does. It's family. I'll always love and support him. Whatever he does, I'm cheering for him."

Could the Ryder Cup be affected by the Saudi series?

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said this week that all members competing on the Saudi circuit would be suspended from the Tour, a move described by LIV Golf and their CEO Greg Norman as "vindictive" and something that "deepens the divide between the Tour and its members".

Players resigning from the PGA Tour are no longer eligible to compete in the Presidents Cup, while the PGA of American and DP World Tour are yet to comment on whether players playing in the LIV series can still play in the Ryder Cup.

World No 1 Jon Rahm defended compatriot Sergio Garcia's decision to join the LIV Golf series, potentially putting his Ryder Cup future at risk, although admitted he is concerned about the impact any future sanctions by golf's governing bodies could have on the biennial contest.

"I think the one thing that keeps coming to me out of all this and what can happen, is I hope the Ryder Cup doesn't suffer," Rahm said. "I think the Ryder Cup is the biggest attraction the game of golf has to bring new people in. I had such a good time with him [Garcia] on the golf course and on the previous one in Paris [Le Golf National, 2018].

"I hope we don't lose the essence and the aspect that the Ryder Cup is. That's one of my biggest concerns, to be honest. It's an event we all play for free, and it's one of our favourite weeks, win or lose. I think that says a lot about the game and where I wish it would be at.

"Are they going to be able to play Ryder Cup or not, the players that went? In my mind, Sergio, even if he is not breaking 90, he's a no-brainer pick, right? So what's going to happen? You have quite a few young Americans. Bryson [DeChambeau] went - somebody that's probably going to be on the team in the future.

"Phil's [Mickelson] captaincy is probably in question now. We don't know the European side of things yet. I have no idea what's going on with the European Tour. In a worst-case scenario, I don't know what's going to happen."

