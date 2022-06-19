US Open: Matt Fitzpatrick holds off Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris to snatch maiden major

Matt Fitzpatrick came through a final-round tussle with Will Zalatoris and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler to secure a maiden major title with a thrilling victory at the US Open.

Fitzpatrick mixed five birdies with three bogeys during an enthralling final day at The Country Club, with a two-under 68 enough to finish on six under and celebrate a first success on American soil as a professional.

The 27-year-old birdied two of his last five holes to finish a shot clear of playing partner Zalatoris and Scheffler, who fell just short in his bid for a second major and fifth PGA Tour title of the year, with Hideki Matsuyama finished three strokes off the pace in fourth.

Victory sees Fitzpatrick become just the fourth English player in the last century to win the US Open, with the victory coming at the same venue where he won the US Amateur in 2013.

Scheffler started the day two off the pace but quickly joined the leaders when he birdied the first and added another from 15 feet at the par-three next, as Zalatoris scrambled an opening par but bogeyed his next two holes.

A 25-foot birdie at the fourth from Scheffler was matched when Fitzpatrick holed from eight feet at the third, pulling the pair clear of the chasing pack, only for the American to post a fourth birdie of the day at the sixth to move to six under.

Fitzpatrick made a two-putt birdie at the driveable fifth to briefly reclaim a share of the lead but then three-putted the seventh, as Scheffler saw his ball roll back to his feet before holing a clutch par-save at the par-five eighth.

A two-putt birdie on the same hole moved Fitzpatrick to six under alongside Scheffler, while Zalatoris fired his tee shot at the sixth to tap-in range and almost holed-out from the seventh to post back-to-back birdies and get back within two of the lead.

Scheffler began his back nine with a bogey and missed a five-footer at the next, dropping him two behind, while Zalatoris rolled in from 20 feet at the ninth to reach the turn within one of Fitzpatrick.

The Englishman failed to get up and down from the greenside bunker to save par at the 10th and three-putted the par-three next, as Zalatoris drained a 15-foot birdie to jump into a two-shot advantage before bogeying the 12th after a wayward drive into thick rough.

Fitzpatrick nailed a 50-foot birdie at the 13th to pull level with Zalatoris, who had to convert from 12 feet to avoid a second successive bogey, with Fitzpatrick then jumping two clear when recovered from a poor tee shot at the 15th to hit his approach to 20 feet and hole the putt.

Zalatoris responded to a bogey at the 15th to birdie the next and get back within one alongside Scheffler, who ended a run of pars by birdieing the 17th and then two-putted the last to set the clubhouse target at five under.

Fitzpatrick recovered from finding a fairway bunker off the final tee to find the green with an incredible second and two-putt for a winning par to spark wild celebrations on the final green, with Zalatoris unable to find the birdie to take the contest to extra holes.

A brilliant final-round 65 saw Matsuyama jump to three under and fourth spot, with a four-under 66 lifting halfway co-leader Collin Morikawa to tied-fifth alongside Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy flirted with a late final-round charge but posted four bogeys in a one-under 69, while defending champion Jon Rahm faltered on the final day and struggled to a four-over 74.