Brooks Koepka joins LIV Golf as PGA Tour announces increase in prize money from 2024

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has been confirmed as the latest big-name player to leave the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series.

The former world No. 1 had already pulled out of this week's PGA Tour Travelers Championship in Connecticut and will next compete at the second LIV series event of the season in Oregon on June 30.

He follows Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson in joining the breakaway series.

"There's no understating the impact that Brooks Koepka has had on the game of golf in the last five years," said LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman.

"He carries a championship pedigree and record of success as one of the most elite players in the world.

"The addition of Brooks is yet another example of the incredible fields LIV Golf is assembling as we build momentum in our first season and look towards the future."

Former world number one Rory McIlroy says he was surprised by Brooks Koepka's decision to join the Saudi backed LIV Invitational Series.

Former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy says he has been surprised by the "duplicitous" behaviour of some golfers who have switched to the LIV series.

The PGA Tour has announced plans to compete with the LIV series, which includes increases in prize money from 2024.

