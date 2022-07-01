John Deere Classic: JT Poston leads after opening-round 62

JT Poston accumulated an eagle and seven birdies during the first round of the John Deere Classic

JT Poston recorded a nine-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead in the opening round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

Poston - who matched his opening-round performance at last week's Traveller's Championship in Connecticut - eagled the par-five second and racked up seven birdies in a bogey-free run.

That made the 29-year-old American the first player on record to open consecutive PGA Tour events with a 62 or better.

Poston, whose sole PGA Tour title came at the Wyndham Championship in 2019, said: "For the last few months it's been in a good spot, I just hadn't quite seen the results.

"I think it's starting to kind of come together. I see the shots and I'm building that confidence back into my ball-striking.

"Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It's why you work at it and why you practise the way we do."

Canada's Michael Gligic finished in second at 64 in the final group of the day off the first tee, followed by Vaughn Taylor and Christopher Gotterup at 65.

Zach Johnson, who won the John Deere Classic in 2012, was making his 20th consecutive start in the tournament

Gligic, who had missed the cut in his first start at the John Deere Classic last year, was also bogey-free in his opening round.

Ricky Barnes, Denny McCarthy, Chris Naegel and Dylan Frittelli all shot 66, while US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, who won the tournament in 2012, opened with a 69.

"That's as hard as I've seen this course play in a long time," said Johnson, making his 20th consecutive start in the tournament.

"Granted, you got some roll, so if you land it in the fairway it was going to bounce, which is fun. But it was hard."