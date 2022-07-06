The 150th Open at St Andrews: Ways to watch on Sky Sports and key TV times to follow the action

The waiting is almost over for the final men's major of the year, with round-the-clock coverage from The 150th Open exclusively live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.

Sky Sports The Open will show over 80 hours of live coverage from the iconic Old Course at St Andrews between July 14 and 17, more than ever before, with live programming on all seven days of tournament week and a host of bonus extra features available to enjoy.

Live coverage from the opening two rounds will begin at 6.30am - before the opening tee shot - and run through until after play is finished, with wall-to-wall coverage live from 9am on Saturday and 8am for Sunday's final round.

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports The Open, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Holes available to enjoy as the world's best players tackle the Home of Golf.

Two marquee featured groups will feature in each half of the draw on all four days, while Featured Holes tackles the 11th, 12th and 13th, with both feeds available for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports website and app.

Extra analysis will be available in 'The Open Verdict' after each day's play and a bumper highlights show will be on each evening, while Sunday's final round will be repeated - in full - the day after the tournament is completed.

What about before the tournament starts?

Sky Sports' special 'Live from The Open Zone' show will offer extended news, interviews and storylines for several hours each day in the build-up to the tournament, with that show live from 1pm on Monday and midday over the following two days.

Live from The Range will also go behind the scenes in Scotland as players prepare for their week, with coverage on Sky Sports The Open for the three practice days, before that switches to the red button and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel during the four tournament days.

There will be a special four-hole Champions' Challenge at St Andrews on Monday afternoon, featuring former Open winners plus women's major champions and other stars from the sport, while Sky Sports The Open will also show live coverage from the final practice round on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the tournament starting a day later.

Key TV times

All times on Sky Sports The Open unless stated; *denotes exact timings TBC

Monday July 11

0900-1300 - Live From The Range

1300-1500 - Live At The Open Zone

1500-1830 - Live Champions Challenge

Tuesday July 12

0900-1200 - Live From The Range

1200-1400 - Live At The Open Zone

1400-1800 - Live From The Range

Wednesday July 13

0900-1200 - Live From The Range

1200-1400 - Live At The Open Zone

1400-1600 - The Open: Final Practice LIVE!

Thursday July 14

0630-2030 - The Open LIVE!

0730-1030 and 1200-1500 - Live From The Range - red button

*0800-2000 - Featured Groups and Featured Holes - red button

2030-2130 - The Open Verdict

Friday July 15

0630-2030 - The Open LIVE!

0730-1030 and 1200-1500 - Live From The Range - red button

*0800-2000 - Featured Groups and Featured Holes - red button

2030-2130 - The Open Verdict

Saturday July 16

0900-2000 - The Open LIVE!

0900-1200 - Saturday at The Open - live on Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel

1100-1600 - Live From The Range - red button

*1000-1900 - Featured Groups and Featured Holes - red button

2000-2100 - The Open Verdict

Sunday July 17

0800-1930 - The Open LIVE!

0800-1100 - Sunday at The Open - live on Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel

*0900-1900 - Featured Groups and Featured Holes - red button

*1000-1500 - Live From The Range - red button

1930-2000 - The Open Verdict

What other coverage is available?

A special new documentary, 'The Open Road Trip', sees Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir visit all 14 courses to have hosted The Open in a five-day period and play a hole at each with some very special guests, while Nick Dougherty offers more advice and guidance in a new edition of Tee Time Tips.

Other special Open programming will be available to download via Sky Sports On Demand, while Sky Q customers can catch up with clips, highlights and entertaining features, with Sky Sports News live at St Andrews all week and offering a special 30-minute show - 'The Open Countdown' from 6.30pm each evening on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Live text commentary from first tee to last will be available on skysports.com and Sky Sports' mobile apps, with behind-the-scenes coverage and live clips available via Sky Sports' Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

