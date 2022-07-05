Billy Horschel accuses LIV Golf players of being 'hypocrites and liars', hits out at those joining

Billy Horschel has accused the players who have joined LIV Golf of being "hypocrites and liars" and urged them to stay away from the established tours.

Horschel made an impassioned defence of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour ahead of the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open, which will feature a number of LIV players after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.

Following a hearing before Sport Resolutions (UK) on Monday, the suspensions imposed on Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were lifted and they were added to the field at Renaissance Club, with more set to follow.

But while Horschel insisted he harbours no ill will towards such players, the world No 15 made his feelings on the divisive topic abundantly clear.

"I believe they made their bed," Horschel said. "They decided to go play on that tour and they should go play there. They shouldn't be coming back over to the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour.

"To say that they wanted to also support this tour, whether DP or PGA Tour going forward, while playing LIV tour, is completely asinine. Those guys made their bed. They say that's what they want to do. So just leave us alone.

"They keep talking about how the PGA Tour doesn't listen. I've been really frustrated by it because there's a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren't telling the truth and that are lying about some things. I just can't stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it.

"The comments they make, comments that (PGA Tour commissioner) Jay Monahan doesn't listen to us. Jay Monahan and everyone at headquarters work tirelessly for us to reap financial rewards and have all the opportunities that we have.

"I am one of the 200-plus members of the PGA Tour, so when you take shots at the PGA Tour you're not just taking shots at them. You're taking shots at us."

Horschel also hit out at some of the rationale LIV players have used to explain their defections, including wanting to spend more time with family.

"I'm not seeing my family for five weeks but that is what my wife and I decided," he added. "Am I crying about it? No. I'm living my dream of trying to play golf professionally and support my family financially.

"There is a little division in the locker room and some are more upset than others. I have no ill will but I'm just tired of hearing comments that aren't truthful. There are some guys that feel they are abandoning the PGA Tour and if that's what they want to do, just go away, stay away.

"If you don't want to be a part of this tour which has given you so many opportunities to make a name and build financial stability for your family and everything, then that's fine. Just stay away and we'll be fine without you guys."

The Genesis Scottish Open will offer the strongest DP World Tour field in its history this week, with 14 of the world's top 15 set to tee it up at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The tournament will also offer three places for the 150th Open via the Open Qualifying Series, given to the three leading players in the top 10 who are not already exempt.

