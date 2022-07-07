Genesis Scottish Open: Cameron Tringale leads Scottish Open with 61 | Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth seven adrift

Cameron Tringale shot nine-under in the first round of the Scottish Open

Cameron Tringale shot to the fore on the opening day of the Genesis Scottish Open thanks to a nine-under-par round, which included six straight birdies.

The American, whose only win on the PGA Tour to date came in the team Franklin Templeton Shootout team event eight years ago, set a blistering pace at The Renaissance Club, ending the first round three shots clear of compatriot Gary Woodland (64).

Tringale's round saw him reach the turn at three under after a steady opening nine, but he birdied each hole from the 10th to the 15th and parred the final two to seal his spot as the overnight leader.

"You do the best you can," Tringale told Sky Sports. "I was just fortunate with the amount of putts I holed.

"I struck it pretty nicely, but I was just dialled in on the greens and I think that tells the story.

"I'm just really focussed on what I can control. I've done poorly enough to learn the lessons and hopefully I continue to just go and play and worry about being committed.

"The good outcomes will come as a by-product if I can keep my head on straight."

One shot back from Woodland in third was Justin Harding, one of four LIV Golf Invitational Series players in an expanded field for this tournament after they gained a stay against their suspension from the DP World Tour earlier this week.

Of the other LIV golfers competing in North Berwick, Ian Poulter endured a difficult day which saw him shoot eight over par and tied for last place on 78. Adrian Otaegui finished tied for 52nd on one over and it was a solid day for last week's winner in Portland Branden Grace, who went round in one under to tie for 29th.

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson was the best-placed of the British contingent as part of an eight-man group tied for seventh on three-under. Fellow Scots Russell Knox and Connor Syme were one shot further back, tied for 15th, along with English quartet Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, Matthew Jordan and Jordan Smith.

Also in that 14-man group were are No 3 Jon Rahm and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who shot five birdies in a row but had to settle for a first-round score of 68 after bogeys on the fifth, ninth, 11th and 18th holes.

"I got to five-under through eight and then finished at two, so [it was] just a tale of two nines," Spieth said.

"Nothing really [changed]. I had a couple of spots like No 3, ended up three-putting from often green but it was right where it was five yards short or five yards further it was cake, but I had to ride a ridge and a couple of lip-outs on some pretty good putts - not much different.

"The putts I hit, same putts both nines and I had them drip in or lip in on the one nine and the other, they just missed. So overall…I wouldn't say I did anything better or worse on either nine, it's just funny."

Coverage of Day 2 of the Genesis Scottish Open continues live on Sky Sports Golf with the feature groups from 8am on Friday.