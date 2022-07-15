The 150th Open: Tiger Woods to miss the cut at St Andrews despite improved second-round display
By Ali Stafford at St Andrews
Last Updated: 15/07/22 3:30pm
Tiger Woods return to St Andrews has ended in disappointment after the 15-time major champion suffered an early exit from The 150th Open.
The former world No 1 skipped the US Open last month to be ready for "at least one more run at a high level" around the historic Old Course, where Woods completed the career Grand Slam in 2000 and enjoyed further success in 2005.
Any hopes of a historic third St Andrews victory and fourth Open title quickly evaporated with a six-over 78 on the opening day, while a three-over 75 in the second round ensured Woods would miss the cut in The Open for just the fourth time in his career.
Woods avoided a repeat of his opening-day double-bogey at the first as he started his round with a two-putt par, with a 30-foot birdie at the third then cancelled out with a bogey at the next.
The three-time Champion Golfer of the Year made a three-putt par at the fifth after leaving his initial eagle try five feet from the pin, with Woods bogeying the next after finding a bunker off the tee.
A run of nine consecutive pars was ended when Woods double-bogeyed the par-four 16th, dropping him to nine over, although the 46-year-old then holed from eight feet to avoid carding another bogey at the next.
Huge galleries lined the 18th fairway to pay tribute to Woods, who signed off a disappointing week by missing a five-foot birdie opportunity on the final hole.
