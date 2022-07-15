The 150th Open: Tiger Woods to miss the cut at St Andrews despite improved second-round display

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods made an emotional walk down the 18th hole at St Andrews to a standing ovation after missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship Tiger Woods made an emotional walk down the 18th hole at St Andrews to a standing ovation after missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship

Tiger Woods return to St Andrews has ended in disappointment after the 15-time major champion suffered an early exit from The 150th Open.

The former world No 1 skipped the US Open last month to be ready for "at least one more run at a high level" around the historic Old Course, where Woods completed the career Grand Slam in 2000 and enjoyed further success in 2005.

Any hopes of a historic third St Andrews victory and fourth Open title quickly evaporated with a six-over 78 on the opening day, while a three-over 75 in the second round ensured Woods would miss the cut in The Open for just the fourth time in his career.

Woods was making just his third major appearance since last February's career-threatening car crash

Woods avoided a repeat of his opening-day double-bogey at the first as he started his round with a two-putt par, with a 30-foot birdie at the third then cancelled out with a bogey at the next.

The three-time Champion Golfer of the Year made a three-putt par at the fifth after leaving his initial eagle try five feet from the pin, with Woods bogeying the next after finding a bunker off the tee.

A run of nine consecutive pars was ended when Woods double-bogeyed the par-four 16th, dropping him to nine over, although the 46-year-old then holed from eight feet to avoid carding another bogey at the next.

Huge galleries lined the 18th fairway to pay tribute to Woods, who signed off a disappointing week by missing a five-foot birdie opportunity on the final hole.

More to follow...