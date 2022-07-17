Sergio Garcia set to quit DP World Tour as he doesn't 'feel loved', while Bryson DeChambeau gears up for next LIV events

Sergio Garcia is set to resign from the European Tour

Sergio Garcia admitted he 'does not feel loved' and plans to quit the DP World Tour after signing up for the divisive LIV Golf Series earlier this year.

The 2017 Masters champion has already resigned from the PGA Tour having taken part in the inaugural LIV event in June, and on Sunday underlined his disappointment in the treatment of himself and fellow movers.

Garcia's commitment to the LIV Series means he will not be eligible to take part in the Ryder Cup.

"Probably, I am going to quit (the European Tour). I want to play where I feel loved and right now in the European Tour I am not feeling loved," he told Spanish reporters after his final round at The Open.

"I am very happy with what I have achieved, and I am going to try to enjoy it. I will play less and will spend more time at home.

"If I cannot play any more major that's the way it is, but it is not something that bothers me a lot. I am feeling sad because of the Ryder Cup but right now in the way I am playing I won't be selected."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Cameron Smith joked that he would be celebrating by finding out how many beers he could fit in the Claret Jug after winning the 150th Open Championship An emotional Cameron Smith joked that he would be celebrating by finding out how many beers he could fit in the Claret Jug after winning the 150th Open Championship

Former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn was notably critical of LIV players, which Garcia admitted made him "very sad".

"That's not pretty. I have given more than half my life to the European Tour and I wanted to continue playing it, but I am not going to be where they don't want me," he added.

"It is very sad to receive such treatment for a personal and professional decision. If they treat you like that, it's not worth continuing.

"It is the first time that I made a decision thinking only of me and my family. We will enjoy what we have and we will play where they want us."

DeChambeau gearing up for next LIV event

It was a strong finish to the week for Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau, who finished The Open tied for eighth at 12 under after a superb final round, is among the players to have made the jump across to LIV.

He is now set to feature in the third event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey from July 29 as he continues to work his way towards full health.

September also sees the LIV Tour head to Boston and Chicago, followed by three events in October.

"I'm definitely moving in the right direction," he said. "Again, four-day tournament, major championship round is something I haven't really been used to.

"I mean, I played the US Open obviously, but I need obviously some more reps in the gym working some more cardio stuff because I just don't have the endurance right now.

"As time gets going and my endurance gets better playing these next few LIV events, I'll be back to fully healthy soon."