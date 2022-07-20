Ryder Cup: Henrik Stenson removed as Europe's captain ahead of him joining LIV Golf Invitational Series

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Lee and Rich Beem discuss Henrik Stenson's decision to join LIV Golf, which will lead to his removal as Ryder Cup captain. Rob Lee and Rich Beem discuss Henrik Stenson's decision to join LIV Golf, which will lead to his removal as Ryder Cup captain.

Henrik Stenson has been removed from his role as Europe's next Ryder Cup captain ahead of his expected switch to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Stenson was announced in March as Europe's successor to former captain Padraig Harrington, having made five appearances as a player before serving as a vice-captain in the record-breaking loss at Whistling Straits last September.

The 46-year-old was linked to the breakaway circuit even before he was handed the captaincy role for next September's contest in Italy, although said during his press conference at the time he was "fully committed to the captaincy and to Ryder Cup Europe".

Speculation returned when he told reporters that he was "undecided" on his future schedule after missing the cut at The 150th Open last week, with Stenson now removed from captaincy ahead

In a statement, Ryder Cup Europe said: "Today confirms that Henrik Stenson's tenure as Captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25 - October 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect.

"In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as Captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain.

"Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time."

What next for Stenson?

Stenson is set to make his LIV Golf Invitational debut in Bedminster from July 29-31, the third of eight events scheduled in 2022, with the Swede filling one of the three vacant spots from the initial field announcement on Tuesday evening.

Paul Casey also makes his debut at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, joining former Ryder Cup winners Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood in action, along with last year's participant Bernd Wiesberger.

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed - all previous members of Team USA's Ryder Cup - are also in the 48-man field, with the final two players involved set to be announced by tournament organisers later this week.

Further LIV Golf series tournaments take place in Boston from September 2-4 and Chicago from September 16-18, before back-to-back events in Asia in October ahead of the season-ending Team Championship in Miami from October 27-30.