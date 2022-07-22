Evian Championship: Brooke Henderson makes history with second successive 64 to take lead

Brooke Henderson has made a flying start at the Evian Championship

Brooke Henderson became the first LPGA player to card back-to-back 64s in a major as she took a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Amundi Evian Championship.

The 24-year-old Canadian moved to 14-under 128 in style at Evian Resort Golf Club to put herself on course for a second major victory after winning the Women's PGA Championship in 2016 at the age of 18.

Henderson, who returned to form with a win at the ShopRite LPGA Classic last month after adopting a new putting grip, started the second round one behind overnight-leader Ayaka Furue and made early progress with birdies on the opening two holes before dropping her only shot of the day at the third.

A run of three birdies in four holes from the ninth put Henderson back on an upward curve as she joined Nelly Korda in a share of the lead on 11 under, before pulling clear with a hat-trick of birdies to close her historic round, with her putting grip clearly paying dividends.

Henderson, who is without a top-10 finish in a major so far this year, said: "It feels really nice to get off to a fast start in a major championship. Feels like it's been a while. To get it this far under par is really awesome.

"And I feel like I'm hitting the ball really well, which is nice. Making some putts. So two solid days, and I'm just really looking forward to the weekend.

"The greens can be very challenging, but I feel like for the most part I'm hitting the ball in good places and been lucky enough to make a few putts.

"The putter has been hot for me the last couple of months, and it's a really great feeling. It's nice to have a little bit of momentum."

Korda carded a four-under 67 to get to 11 under, hitting her approach to three feet at the 18th to set up a closing eagle.

The American, who revealed she had barely slept due to jet lag ahead of her morning start, opened with what she described as 10 stress-free pars before cancelling out a birdie at the 11th with a bogey at the 13th, but she quickly rallied with birdies at the 14th and 17th before her excellent finish.

When asked about her plans for the rest of the day, she replied: "A nap. One-hundred per cent a nap. I barely slept last night. I don't know what it is this year, but I'm really struggling with jet lag."

Nelly Korda overcame fatigue to stay firmly in contention in France

South Korean duo Sei Young Kim (65) and So Yeon Ryu (66) share fourth place on nine under.

Furue slipped back to seven under after following her opening 63 with a 72 and sits alongside England's Charley Hull, world No 1 Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko, who all carded 69s, on the leaderboard.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69) is on five under with fellow Englishwoman Georgia Hall (71) back on two under, while Ireland's Leona Maguire (71) is one under, but safely inside the cut mark.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69) is on five under with fellow Englishwoman Georgia Hall (71) back on two under, while Ireland's Leona Maguire (71) is one under, but safely inside the cut mark.