Evian Championship: Brooke Henderson lead cut to two going into final round

Brooke Henderson saw her lead at the Evian Championship reduced to two shots after the third round of the Amundi Evian Championship.

​​​Henderson recovered well from a bogey on the first hole, but missed a three-foot putt for birdie on the par-five 18th and had to settle for a three-under round of 68 that leaves her 17-under for the tournament - two shots off the 54-hole record.

The Canadian, who became the first LPGA player to card back-to-back 64s in a major over the first two days, is seeking her second major win following on from her success at the 2016 Women's PGA.

Former world No 1, South Korea's So-Yeon Ryu shot 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and sits alone in second place on 15-under heading into Sunday's final round.

American Sophia Schubert shot 66 and is two further back in third place, while England's Charley Hull is in a pack tied for fifth on 11-under after shooting 67 on Saturday which included a holing a lengthy approach shot for eagle on the par-four 11th.

