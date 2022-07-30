Women's Scottish Open: Lydia Ko and Celine Boutier lead the way after day three

Celine Boutier joined Lydia Ko at the top of the leaderboard at the end of day three at the Women's Scottish Open.

Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

France's Boutier shot a five-under-par 67 to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could only manage a one-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The Frenchwoman was pleased with her performance but remained focused on taking each day as it comes.

"It was a very solid day," said Boutier.

"I started the front pretty solid and that helped me relax a little bit.

''The conditions were more windy and a little bit tougher, so it was really good to get a good start and I stayed very patient. I had a lot of opportunities and took advantage of some of them.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I really like links golf and playing in windy conditions.

I feel like my ball flight is pretty low, and so I feel like I never really have trouble keeping it down, which is an advantage here because the ball doesn't get affected as much. I have some good memories from Scotland too, of playing well in the past, so that's always helpful.

"I think what I've learned of being in this position in the past is that really anything can happen, whether you have the lead or not.

''Try to not get too far ahead of yourself and focus on what you can control which is really each shot at a time, " she concluded.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

The round of the day came from Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc, a 66 tying her in second place alongside Germany's Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.

England's Georgia Hall remained six shots adrift after a third round of 71. Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.

No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O'Toole at 4 under.