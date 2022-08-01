Henrik Stenson completes winning LIV Golf Invitational Series debut after being stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson claimed a two-shot victory in the third LIV Golf Invitational Series event

Henrik Stenson responded to being stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy by earning bumper payday and completing a winning LIV Golf Invitational Series debut in Bedminster.

Stenson, who was removed from the role of Europe's next Ryder Cup captain after committing to the Greg Norman-fronted rival tour, posted a two-under 69 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to finish on 11 under and collect the individual first prize of $4m (£3.28m).

The Swede led by five strokes at one stage of the final round of the 54-hole event but eventually settled for a two-stroke victory over Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff, with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz a further shot back in fourth place.

"I guess we can agree I played like a captain," Stenson joked in a post-round interview. "It's been a good first week obviously. Nice to be here with the guys getting a feel for it. It's been a busy 10 days and I'm extremely proud I managed to finish as well as I did."

Stenson, who began the day three clear of Johnson, birdied the first and fifth to reach the turn in 33 and picked up another at the par-three 14th to seemingly have control of the tournament. A bogey at the par-five 15th reduced the lead, before Stenson sealed the win with three consecutive pars.

Stenson holed a clutch par-save putt on the 17th hole to help him complete a winning debut

The 46-year-old also earned $375,000 (£308,000) as part of the Majesticks team - along with Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield - which finished second in the team competition.

Johnson's 4 Aces squad of Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch won the team competition for a second straight event with a 25 under total, the Sergio Garcia-captained Fireballs GC finishing in third.

The 4 Aces Team of Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson won the team event for the second successive event

What next for the LIV Golf Invitational Series?

This week's event marked the third in the inaugural season of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, while the next tournament takes place in Boston from September 2-4 - the week after the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship.

Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago is the venue for the fifth event, held from September 16-18, while Stonehill Golf Club in Bangkok is the venue from October 7-9 and Royal Greens Golf Club - the site of the Saudi International in recent years - hosts the following week.

The season-ending Team Championship will be held at Trump National Doral Miami from October 27-30. LIV Golf then plans to host an expanded schedule in 2023.