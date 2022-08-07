Cazoo Open: Callum Shinkwin claims second DP World Tour title with impressive win at Celtic Manor

Callum Shinkwin was victorious at Celtic Manor

Callum Shinkwin secured his second DP World Tour title after easing to an impressive four-stroke victory at the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor.

Shinkwin came through a final-round tussle with playing partners Julien Guerrier and Connor Syme to mix six birdies with five bogeys and post a one-under 70, seeing him end the week on 12 under.

The world No 304's closest challenge came from Syme, who carded a three-under 68, while Guerrier slipped back into a five-way tie for fifth place on five under after struggling to a final-round 76.

Shinkwin saw his overnight lead double when Guerrier bogeyed the first, only for the Englishman to drop a shot at the next after taking three chips from the back of the green and slip into a share of the lead when his playing partner birdied the same par-five.

Guerrier failed to get up and down from the sand to save par at the third and also bogeyed the fourth, where Shinkwin holed from 15 feet to move three ahead, before falling further when he three-putted the fifth for another bogey.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Dunne showed his commitment to the cause by removing his shirt to play this shot from the water at the DP World Tour's Cazoo Open! Paul Dunne showed his commitment to the cause by removing his shirt to play this shot from the water at the DP World Tour's Cazoo Open!

Shinkwin birdied the fifth and holed from a similar distance at the sixth to temporarily go six clear, then posted back-to-back bogeys from the seventh before closing out an eventful front-nine 35 by making a 10-foot birdie at the par-five ninth.

Guerrier started his back nine with a birdie but fell five back again when Shinkwin took advantage of the par-five next, with the Frenchman then seeing his hopes ended when he found water off the 13th tee on his way to a double-bogey five.

Shinkwin failed to save par from the greenside bunker but briefly went back six ahead with the birdie, only for Syme to reduce the advantage by making three consecutive birdies from the 15th.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

A close-range birdie at the 15th was cancelled out by a bogey at the next for Shinkwin, who then holed from 10 feet at the par-three 17th to save par and take a three-shot advantage to the par-five last.

Syme bogeyed the 18th after finding the sand with his third shot, seeing him drop back to eight under, as Shinkwin closed out his victory and extending his winning margin by two-putting from 20 feet for a closing par.

Guerrier also bogeyed his penultimate hole to slip into a share of third alongside Andy Sullivan, David Dixon, Lucas Bjerregaard and Renato Paratore, who carded the lowest round of the day despite finishing a five-under 66 with a bogey.

Paul Waring dropped into eight place after three bogeys in his last four holes saw him sign for a level-par 71, while defending champion Nacho Elvira dropped to tied-12th after matching Waring's total.

The DP World Tour heads to Northern Ireland next for the ISPS Handa World Invitational, tri-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour, with coverage live on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.