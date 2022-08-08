Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In what was her first major win, Ashleigh Buhai was left feeling 'very proud' after beating In Gee Chun to the AIG Women's Open following a play-off. In what was her first major win, Ashleigh Buhai was left feeling 'very proud' after beating In Gee Chun to the AIG Women's Open following a play-off.

Ashleigh Buhai was proud of how she recovered from blowing a five-shot lead to secure a “life-changing” major title and historic victory at the AIG Women’s Open.

Buhai took a commanding lead into the final day at Muirfield and remained in control of the tournament when she took a three-shot advantage to the par-four 15th, only to rack up a triple-bogey and move tied at the top of the leaderboard with In Gee Chun.

The South African finished alongside the three-time major champion on 10 under after a four-over 75, taking the contest to a sudden-death play-off, where a superb up-and-down from Buhai on the fourth extra hole earned her a dramatic victory.

"I mean, it's probably the worst swing I made all week," Buhai admitted about the 15th hole after her victory. "Was a little quick on the top, but if I had half a lie in that bunker, a plug off the drive, I could have got it out the other way in the fairway. Obviously compounded the mistake.

"I didn't panic, which I thought was huge, and just tried to make a good swing on the next and just try to make good swings coming in to give myself a chance.

"It was very easy to panic and probably come home in an ambulance. I saw the leaderboard walking up 16 I think, and was just like, okay, just hit it. Have a good swing. You can only control this shot. Hit this shot now at the time.

"I hit a really good bunker shot on 17. Hit the putt where I wanted to. That's all I could do, just a little bit of a misread. To play 18 the way I did, but so many times over and to hit that tee shot, it's a tough tee shot. So I was just very happy with how I managed the situation."

Victory sees Buhai become just the second female major winner from South Africa, with thee 33-year-old joining compatriots Gary Player (1959) and Ernie Els (2002) in winning a major at Muirfield.

"I am so proud of myself, how I dug deep to get into the play-off," added. "It's so difficult to put into words right now. It might only hit me in a few days but obviously I'm very proud.

"We're a very small country so to be able to produce quite a few major champions it's quite something, and now for me to be a female South African major winner I've got no words - it's life-changing."

Former champion Hinako Shibuno finished a shot outside the play-off after a final round of 71, with Ireland's Leona Maguire two strokes further back in a tie for fourth alongside Madelene Sagstrom and Minjee Lee.

Maguire, who secured her best finish to date in a major thanks to an eagle and three birdies in a flawless closing 66, said: "(I'm) really pleased. I don't think I could have played much better today. Had a few chances coming in, would have been nice to hole a couple more putts, but it was tough out there and definitely my best golf of the week.

"Any time you shoot bogey-free under par in the last round of a major you're happy so it's nice momentum heading into next week (the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland)."