PGA Tour: Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and who missed out?

Who secured a last-minute invite to the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship? Which players failed to extend their seasons? Key questions ahead the final three events of the PGA Tour campaign…

Who made it through?

Joohyung Kim had already locked in his PGA Tour card for next season but wasn't initially eligible to feature in the play-offs, as he wasn't a full-time PGA Tour member, only to earn full player status with his impressive victory at the Wyndham Championship.

The 20-year-old recovered from quadruple-bogeying his opening hole of the week to claim a five-shot victory, making him the second-youngest PGA Tour winner since World War Two, with the win seeing him move to 34th place in the season-long standings.

"I would love to play three weeks in a row again," Kim said after his victory. "It's going to be my eighth week in a row if I make it to the Tour Championship. It's a lot of golf, but I'm enjoying it and I'm honoured to play on the PGA Tour - it's incredible."

The only other player to book a last-minute play-off Max McGreevy started the week in 126th place but jumped 21 spots after a final-round 65 at Sedgefield Country Club saw him end the week in the top-five, securing him a place in the FedExCup Playoffs in his rookie season.

"I think my goal was just to play good golf," McGreevy said. "I wasn't trying to get a certain amount of points or finish top-30 or something like that. I haven't played good golf in a long time, so I was just trying to play good golf and I thought it could take care of itself."

The LIV Golf members suspended by the PGA Tour were removed from the eligibility standings, enabling several players previously outside the top-125 to move inside the play-off positions.

Matthias Schwab, Patton Kizzire and Webb Simpson were among the players to benefit, despite all not finishing last week's event in North Carolina, while Rickie Fowler clung onto 125th place even after a missed cut.

Who missed out?

Kim's victory and addition to the standings meant that everyone below him dropped a spot, resulting in Matt Wallace falling to 126th and missing out on a place in the play-offs after missing the cut.

A bogey-free 64 on the final day lifted Doc Redman to tied-21st but only to 128th in the standings, while Justin Lower was reduced to tears after a final-hole bogey saw him claim a share of 36th and end the regular season in 127th spot.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett and three-time PGA Tour winner Cameron Champ both dropped down places in the standings after missing the cut, bringing an end to their PGA Tour seasons, with Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald among the others unable to break into the top-125.

Who leads the FedExCup?

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler heads into the play-offs top of the FedExCup standings after winning four times in six events earlier this season, including a maiden major victory at The Masters, with Cameron Smith in second spot following his narrow win at The Open last month.

Sam Burns and Xander Schauffele - both three-time winners already this season - occupy the next two places, while reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay rounds off the top-five ahead of Rory McIlroy.

Tony Finau, who won back-to-back starts last month holds seventh place and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas is in eighth, while Cameron Young and Sungjae Im round off the top-10. US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick sits in 14th place.

What is the FedExCup format?

All 125 players are eligible to feature in the FedEx St Jude Championship, beginning on Thursday in Memphis, with only the top-70 in the season-long standings after that week progressing through to the BMW Championship.

The first two events award 2,000 points to the winner, quadruple the amount on offer for a regular event, with the top-30 in the standings after the second FedExCup Playoff then qualifying for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Players are given a strokes-based advantage based on their position in the FedExCup standings for the final event, with the leader starting on 10 under and with a two-shot lead over second place.

The next three in the standings start on seven, six and five under par, with golfers dropping by one stroke for every five in the 30-man field and players starting in the bottom five spots beginning the week 10 strokes off the pace.

