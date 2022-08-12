FedEx St Jude Championship: Rory McIlroy misses cut while JJ Spaun takes narrow lead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of day two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis Highlights of day two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis

Rory McIlroy was among the players to miss the cut after the second round of the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis as JJ Spaun edged into a one-shot lead.

The world No 3 from Northern Ireland, a two-time winner of the tournament, carded 69 to finish one under - not enough to stay in contention after his opening-round 70.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler also missed out with a second-round 68 that left him one under alongside McIlroy and Jason Day, while Jordan Spieth (144) and England's Justin Rose (146) were also eliminated.

Spaun recorded a three-under 67 to lead by a single shot ahead of Troy Merritt, who carded his second straight 65, and Austria's Sepp Straka (66).

"I'm just going to try to keep doing what I've been doing the last two days, and hopefully it will pay off," said the 31-year-old, who had shared the first-round lead with Si Woo Kim of South Korea.

"I worked on some good things in the past couple of weeks and especially this week I've kind of got a nice feel with my swing and just trusting it.

"The putter is working too, so that's a nice equaliser if things aren't going your way from tee to green."

Merritt's eagle on the par-five 16th hole, along with six birdies, helped propel him into joint second as he matched his first-round 65.

JJ Spaun holds a single-shot advantage going into the third round

"Yesterday looked like a 65," he said. "Today I had to work a little bit harder and make a few more scrambling putts. I got stuck in some bunkers and had to get out a few more times.

Straka carded 66, finishing the round strongly with four birdies in the last five, while Denny McCarthy is alone in fourth place, two shots back after a 65 that included an eagle on the par-four sixth.

Brian Harman (66), Ryan Palmer (67), Tony Finau (68) and Cameron Smith (65) are all tied for fifth place at eight under.

