FedEx St Jude Championship: Cameron Smith two shots off leader JJ Spaun heading into final round

The Open winner Cameron Smith is two shots off off leader JJ Spaun heading into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

American Spaun has a one-shot lead over Austrian Sepp Straka after a third-round 68 moved him to 13 under for the tournament.

But Australian Smith, who would become world No 1 with a win, is within striking distance just two strokes back on 11 under.

Smith, who also won The Players Championship earlier this year, is joined in a tie for third by world No 14 Will Zalatoris - searching for his maiden PGA Tour title - and fellow American Trey Mullinax.

Victory for Smith could potentially be a headache for the PGA Tour amid reports the 28-year-old is planning to leave the tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

"One of my goals, probably since the start of the year, is to try to get to that top spot and I'll try to chase it down," he said.

Spaun had three birdies and one bogey as he chases his second career PGA crown. The San Diego State product won the Valero Open in April and now holds or shares a third-round lead for the third time in his career.

The 31-year-old did not record his first birdie until the 11th hole. He later had birdies at the 16th and 17th with his lone bogey coming at the 10th.

"I know I've got to play better than I did today tomorrow," Spaun said. "You look at the names, I mean, those guys, major champions and multiple winners and you've got really hot golfers that are, you know, just playing really good. It's not going to be easy tomorrow and I don't think if I play like how I did today, that will be enough.

"I'm just going to give it all I've got and hopefully make some more birdies than I did today and we'll see what happens after we add them up."

Straka, who missed six straight cuts prior to his improvement this week, had five birdies and three bogeys. The Austrian had a chance to be tied for the lead, but he missed a nine-foot par putt at the 18th for a bogey.

"It was a lot of good, a lot of bad, but overall I'm pretty happy with it," Straka said of his round. "I hung in there nicely, got up and down a couple times when I needed to and yeah, I was able to convert the few birdie putts that I had."

Zalatoris had six birdies and one bogey as he followed up Friday's 63 with another strong round. Four of the birdies came on a six-hole stretch on the back nine as he quickly moved into contention.

Will Zalatoris has twice missed out in play-offs on the PGA Tour

"You know, I love playing this place. I played well here last year and got some good vibes running around this place," he said.

Zalatoris, who remains without a victory on the PGA Tour, added: "I played on the biggest stages in the majors and I felt comfortable in those positions. Obviously I haven't got a win out of it yet. Eventually we will and hopefully tomorrow it is."

