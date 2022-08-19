BMW Championship: Adam Scott tops congested leaderboard with Rory McIlroy two off halfway lead

Rory McIlroy is two off the halfway lead in Delaware

Adam Scott holds a narrow advantage at the halfway stage of the BMW Championship, where world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are both part of the chasing pack.

Scott followed an opening-round 65 with a two-under 69 at Wilmington Country Club, lifting the former Masters champion to eight under and top of a congested leaderboard in Delaware.

The Australian birdied three of his opening six holes and added another at the par-five 12th, but missed a five-foot chance at the next and then reduced his cushion over the chasing pack with a double-bogey on his penultimate hole.

Adam Scott started the week outside the top-30 in the FedExCup standings

"I felt really in control today," Scott said. "When you're playing that way, it always could be a couple better, and a poor shot on 17 was quite costly. But I'm in great shape going into the weekend. I don't even know when the last time I led a tournament was."

Jordan Spieth briefly joined Scott in a share of the lead until a closing bogey dropped him back into a four-way tie for second, with Scheffler opening with three consecutive birdies and Corey Conners birdieing the last to match the three-time major winner's second-round 67.

Jordan Spieth is a former winner of the FedExCup

"I feel like I'm doing everything good, nothing spectacular, but I feel like in every facet of my game, it's trending and improving," Spieth said. "I know what to do to get it better and better. Coming into the weekend, it's a good opportunity to just have a lot of trust, focus on trying to win this golf tournament, not think about next week."

Cameron Young completes the quartet on seven under, while McIlroy's second successive 68 leaves him within two of the halfway lead alongside reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Scott Stallings and Cam Davis.

McIlroy missed a 10-foot birdie chance at the first and failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker to save par at the par-three next, only to take advantage of the par-five third and follow a 15-foot birdie at the sixth by holing another from 20 feet at the eighth.

The Northern Irishman nailed a 12-footer to save par at the 12th but three-putted the par-five 14th next for a second bogey of the day, before making a bounce-back birdie at the next and pitching from just off the final green to move to six under.

Rory McIlroy says that he was a lot happier walking off with his 68 today as he picked shots up on the last few holes in the second round of the BMW Championship.

"I probably didn't play quite as well today as I did yesterday but ended up shooting the same score," McIlroy said. "I'm probably coming off the golf course a lot happier than I was last night after dropping a few those last few holes and today picking a couple up."

Shane Lowry is three off the pace on five under and Tyrrell Hatton is a further stroke back after both carding level-par 71s on Friday, while FedExCup leader Will Zalatoris is five off the pace on three under following a two-under 69.

