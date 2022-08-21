Patrick Cantlay takes lead at PGA's BMW Championship; Will Zalatoris withdraws due to back injury

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day three of the BMW Championship where Patrick Cantlay leads by one from Xander Schauffele Highlights from day three of the BMW Championship where Patrick Cantlay leads by one from Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay moved ahead of the pack during the third round of the BMW Championship in Delaware, as Will Zalatoris was forced to withdraw injured.

With an eagle and six birdies, the defending champion carded a six-under 65 to take a one-shot lead at 12 under for the tournament, while Australian Adam Scott ran into two bogies to move down the leaderboard to share fourth with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scott had headed into the round as the leader on eight-under-par, while Rory McIlroy, who was two shots behind the lead, also moved down the pack despite carding four birdies.

Earlier, Will Zalatoris withdrew from the tournament with a back injury.

The 26-year-old American had led the FedEx Cup standings following his first win on the PGA Tour last weekend.

He had been five shots behind at the halfway stage.

Zalatoris won the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis after three times finishing second in majors - at the Masters in 2021 and the US PGA Championship and US Open this year.

Earlier, Will Zalatoris was forced to withdraw with a back injury while leading

The official PGA Tour Twitter account posted footage of Zalatoris having treatment on the course for his injury, but he was forced to withdraw during Saturday's third round at Wilmington Country Club.

The season-ending Tour Championship starts at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club on Thursday.

Zalatoris' manager Allen Hobbs said in a statement: "Will tweaked his lower back during a shot on the third hole today.

"After getting it worked on and the pain not subsiding, he felt that it was best to withdraw from the BMW Championship so he can work with his trainer the next few days to get the inflammation to calm down.

"Will looks forward to playing next week in Atlanta."

Watch the BMW Championship throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Early coverage begins on Sunday via the red button from 1pm, ahead of full coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm.