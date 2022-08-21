Tom Weiskopf: Former Open champion and Ryder Cup winner dies aged 79

Tom Weiskopf won The Open at Royal Troon in 1973

Former major champion Tom Weiskopf has died aged 79, following his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Weiskopf, who turned professional in 1964, was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020 and passed away at home in Big Sky, Montana.

He claimed his only major victory at The Open in 1973, when he finished three clear of Neil Coles and Johnny Miller at Royal Troon, although enjoyed 20 other top-10 major finishes during an impressive career.

The American was a four-time runner-up at The Masters, including three times in a four-year period from 1972, and also finished in a share of second at the 1976 US Open, with Weiskopf also appearing in winning US Ryder Cup teams in both 1973 and 1975.

Weiskopf registered 16 PGA Tour victories spanning over a 14-year period, with his last coming at the Western Open in 1982, then added four PGA Tour Champions titles - including the US Senior Open in 1995.

Weiskopf (second left), played alongside Nick Price (left) Mark O'Meara (second right) and Tiger Woods (right) during the Champions Challenge at St Andrews in 2015

Considered to have one of the greatest swings in the history of the game and playing in a era alongside the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Tom Watson, Weiskopf was also a respected course designer who worked on many prestigious layouts around the world.

TPC Scottsdale - home of the Waste Management Phoenix Open - and the North Course at Torrey Pines in California are just two of Weiskopf's designs, while many former major champions turned to social media to pay tribute to a golfing great.

Watson, an eight-time major champion, said on Twitter: "I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Weiskopf. Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend. PC has struck again."

Ten-time women's major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam said: "Sorry to hear the passing of Tom Weiskopf. Thoughts and prayers to his family. Great talent on the course and second career in golf course architecture."

