Czech Masters: Max Kieffer claims maiden DP World Tour title at 249th attempt with one-shot win

Germany's Max Kieffer won his first DP World Tour title at the 249th attempt following a dramatic finish at a weather-affected D+D Real Czech Masters.

Malaysia's Gavin Green took a three-shot lead into the final round of the DP World Tour event, reduced to 54 holes after torrential rain had left large parts of the Albatross Golf Resort waterlogged on Saturday, only to see his advantage disappear during the closing stretch.

Green was three under for his round and two ahead with five holes to play, but made a double-bogey on the par-four 14th after hitting his tee shot into the water.

Gavin Green was also chasing a first DP World Tour title

Kieffer had started four behind but followed a front-nine 32 with back-to-back birdies from the 10th, with the German then cancelling out a bogey at the 15th by picking up a shot at the 17th to post a six-under 66 and set the clubhouse target at 16 under.

The 32-year-old then looked on from the practice range as Green's birdie putt from eight feet on the 18th to force a play-off lipped out, securing Kieffer a long-awaited breakthrough victory.

"It's tough right now to say what it means," Kieffer said. "It's great, I'm lost for words a little bit. You're thinking 'I want to be ready in case he makes birdie', you expect him to make birdie.

"You don't want other people to miss putts but when the guy from the TV said you've won it the feeling was just ridiculous. I don't know how I feel - I think I will need a few days!"

Max Kieffer claimed a maiden DP World Tour victory in Switzerland

Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen finished tied-third alongside first-round leader Louis de Jager, while a round-of-the day 64 from Zander Lombard lifted the South African to fifth spot on 13 under.

England's Eddie Pepperell claimed a share of eighth after back-to-back 68s, with pre-tournament favourite Thomas Pieters also dropping back to 11 under following a level-par 72.

The DP World Tour season heads to Switzerland next, with live coverage from the Omega European Masters beginning on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.