Omega European Masters: Alejandro Canizares, Thriston Lawrence stay ahead in stormy Switzerland

Spain's Alejandro Canizares and South African's Thriston Lawrence continue to share the lead in the weather-affected Omega European Masters.

Almost three hours of play was lost due to a thunderstorm at Crans-sur-Sierre, meaning the second round was not completed on schedule and will resume at 7.40am on Saturday.

Canizares and Lawrence, who had shared the lead after opening rounds of 62, had reached 13 under par after 13 and 14 holes respectively before play was halted due to darkness.

Spain's Nacho Elvira and Germany's Marcel Siem hold the clubhouse lead on 10 under following matching rounds of 65, with England's Richard Mansell and Scotland's Scott Jamieson on nine under.

Siem, who had started from the 10th and was on his penultimate hole when play was suspended, said: "It wasn't easy after the delay but I was very happy I holed the short putt for par (on the eighth) to get the momentum going.

"If you bogey that, nine in that weather is not easy either so I'm really happy to finish with a birdie and be 10 under."

Mansell also had to contend with the delay, but posted a superb 64 to continue his run of good form.

"I had a nice round going, had to come back and had a 30 footer up the hill (on the fourth), left it five foot short and missed it," Mansell said. "That was the only bogey of the day, which was frustrating.

"We got back on it straight away, happy to shoot 64 and in a good position going into the weekend. This is seven weeks in a row for me and I probably should have taken a week off, but it's my first time here and I didn't want to miss out. I've heard amazing things about Crans and it's absolutely lived up to that."

Matt Wallace is two under for his round and in the group on eight under with five holes to play, while Rasmus Hojgaard is a further stroke back with four holes of his second round remaining.

