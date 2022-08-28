LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda misses out on world No 1 at CP Women's Open as Paula Reto wins in Canada

Paula Reto held on for a one-shot victory in Canada

Paula Reto held off a late challenge from Nelly Korda to claim a maiden LPGA Tour title with a one-shot victory a the CP Women's Open in Canada.

The South African carded back-to-back 67s over the weekend at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to end the week on 19 under and a shot clear of Korda and South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi.

Reto birdied two of her opening three holes and added three more in a four-hole stretch from the sixth to reach the turn in 30, with a bogey at the 14th and four pars along the closing stretch enough for her to become just the fourth South African winner on the LPGA Tour.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I'm really, really excited and just proud of myself for being able to stick through the shots and the routines," Reto said. "Sometimes, I find that's really hard to do, especially if you know you have only a few holes left.

"I was trying not to watch the leaderboard. I sort of knew where the girls in my group were, so I was just trying to make sure I stayed with them or maybe one or two ahead. That was the only thing I could control. You can't do too much."

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Korda went birdie-eagle early in her back nine and cancelled out a bogey at the 14th with back-to-back birdies over next two holes, although was unable to find a birdie on the par-five last to take the contest to a play-off.

"I think I had a decent shot at it," said Korda, who could have returned to world No 1 with a win. "I played good golf. Honestly, I'm just grateful that I am playing golf and I'm out here - I'm enjoying every second of it."

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

Three-time champion Lydia Ko had a 63 to finish fourth at 17 under, while Carlota Ciganda was the highest-placed European involved as she claimed a share of 13th place.

Grant enjoys more LET success in Sweden

Linn Grant secured a fourth Ladies European Tour title of the season with a dramatic victory on home soil at the Didriksons Skafto Open in Sweden.

Linn Grant's victory keeps her second in the Race to Costa del Sol standings

Grant birdied her final two holes to post a two-under 68 at Skafto Golf Club, seeing her end the week on 10 under and a shot clear of compatriot Lisa Pettersson.

The 23-year-old, the overnight co-leader, reached the turn two ahead but followed a three-putt double-bogey at the 11th by three-putting at the par-four 15th for another dropped shot.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Pettersson had set the clubhouse target after a final-round 66, only for Grant to make a close-range birdie at the 17th and get up and down from the sand at the last to pick up another shot and secure a one-shot win.

"It was exhausting, it was a rollercoaster today," Grant said. "My short game was both really good and really bad today, I managed to hit some really bad ones first then saved them up for the end when I nearly holed two or three."

Petterson mixed five birdies with two bogeys on the day to finish in solo second ahead of a five-way tie on eight under containing Race to Costa del Sol leader Maja Stark, Wales' Becky Morgan and England's Alice Hewson.