Rory McIlroy will make his debut at the DS Automobiles Italian Open in September

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will get an early look at Europe’s next Ryder Cup venue after announcing he will make his DS Automobiles Italian Open debut next month.

The DP World Tour takes place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on the outskirts of Rome from September 15-18, live on Sky Sports, just over a year before the course plays host to the 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup for the first time.

McIlroy will look to gather as much knowledge as possible about the revamped layout, which is hosting the Italian Open for the second successive year, ahead of his bid to make a seventh consecutive Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe.

The best of the action from the final round of the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club, where Rory McIlroy created FedExCup history

"Not only is the city of Rome steeped in history but so too is their national open, so I am really looking forward to the Italian Open this year," McIlroy said.

"It's the first time I have played in Italy, and I've heard the Italian fans are very passionate, so I'm excited to get out there and experience a new challenge."

McIlroy's appearance in Italy will be one of three in a four-week stretch on the DP World Tour, having already committed to playing the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth from September 8-11 and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland from September 29-October 2.

Rory McIlroy says he hates what LIV Golf is doing to the game and says it will be hard to stomach coming up against some of the players at Wentworth in a few weeks time.

The Northern Irishman currently leads the DP World Tour Rankings after claiming third sport at the Sylnc.io Dubai Desert Classic in January and then posting top-eight finishes in all four majors this season, including runner-up at The Masters and third at The Open.

McIlroy has also enjoyed an impressive PGA Tour campaign, following a successful title defence at the RBC Canadian Open in June by overturning a six-shot deficit in the final round of the Tour Championship to become the first three-time winner of the FedExCup.

Rory McIlroy says that it was great to end the season on a high note and become the first person to win the FedExCup three times.

The 33-year-old is a three-time winner of the DP World Tour's season-long standings although last ended European No 1 in 2015. He also won the Order of Merit in both 2012 and 2014.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is also scheduled to feature in Italy, while Nicolai Hojgaard will return as defending champion after his narrow victory over Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk in 2021.

