BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy says it will be 'hard to stomach' seeing LIV Golf members at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy admits it will be "hard to stomach" seeing LIV Golf members competing on the DP World Tour in the BMW PGA Championship next week at Wentworth.

The PGA Tour suspended all members who joined the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit, with a federal judge ruling against the three players who sought a temporary restraining order to contest in the FedExCup Playoffs - Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford.

DP World Tour members successfully gained a temporary stay from their suspensions at July's Scottish Open, pending determination of their appeals, meaning LIV Golf players - including Ian Poulter - have been able to still compete in Europe in recent weeks.

Gooch and Poulter are among the list of LIV golfers in the field for the DP World Tour's flagship event from September 8-11, along with Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed, with as many as 18 members of the Greg Norman-fronted tour scheduled to feature at Wentworth.

McIlroy has been a staunch supporter of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour during a turbulent year within the sport, with the four-time major champion admitted the thought of teeing it up alongside LIV Golf players at the BMW Championship "doesn't sit right".

"If you believe in something I think you have to speak up, and I believe very strongly about this - I really do," McIlroy said after winning the Tour Championship to become the first three-time FedExCup champion.

"I hate what it's doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. Like it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me.

"So, yeah, I feel strongly. I believe what I'm saying are the right things, and I think when you believe that what you're saying is the right things, you're happy to stick your neck out on the line."

McIlroy hopes there will be more stability within golf's ecosystem going forward, following the PGA Tour's top players committing to 12 'elevated events' from next season, adding: "Yeah, that would be lovely. I think it probably will. I think it has got a little tribal. I certainly have that feeling at times.

"But in a way there's been a great thing that's happened, and that's that the [players] that met in that room in Delaware [before the BMW Championship] all committed, maybe 22 out of the 23, committed to each other and committed to what can we do to make the Tour the best possible product so that we can all benefit.

"I think that was a huge turning point in all of this."

McIlroy will be joined in the Wentworth field by the likes of Jon Rahm and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who is unimpressed that LIV golfers are allowed to tee it up back on the DP World Tour.

"It's going to be odd seeing certain people, obviously, at Wentworth," Fitzpatrick said after his opening round at the Tour Championship. "That is going to be a bit weird, and obviously it's a little bit disappointing.

"But they won their little thing and it's going to be interesting to see what happens. Obviously they're not quite in as strong a position as the PGA Tour are in terms of regulations or whatever it is. I guess we'll just have to see how it plays out."

