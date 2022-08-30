Cameron Smith among latest PGA Tour players to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit

Cameron Smith has confirmed he will join LIV Golf

Open Champion Cameron Smith has confirmed his move to LIV Golf and is one of six PGA Tour players announced as new signings by the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit.

The world No 2 becomes the highest-ranked player to make the switch and will make his debut in Boston this week, the fourth event of the inaugural season.

Among the other players are Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Marc Leishman, and India's top-ranked pro Anirban Lahiri.

Smith followed victory at the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions by winning The Players - the PGA Tour's flagship event - in March, before claiming a maiden major title with a historic one-stroke success in The 150th Open in St Andrews.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from a thrilling final round of The 150th Open Championship from St Andrews The best of the action from a thrilling final round of The 150th Open Championship from St Andrews

Speculation around Smith's PGA Tour future increased during the final men's major of the year, where he refused to deny rumours linking him to LIV Golf in his winner's press conference, with reports ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs saying he had already agreed to make the move.

Smith told Sky Sports he was 'ready to cop some heat' about his future during the FedEx St Jude Invitational, with the 29-year-old going on to complete the PGA Tour season and before announcing his move the day after ending the FedExCup campaign 20th at the Tour Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newly-crowned Open champion Cameron Smith wasn't too happy at being asked about his potential involvement in LIV Golf after winning The Open Newly-crowned Open champion Cameron Smith wasn't too happy at being asked about his potential involvement in LIV Golf after winning The Open

The move means Smith will currently no longer be able to participate in PGA Tour events, with all LIV Golf members suspended indefinitely, with the Australian also now ineligible to represent the International Team at the Presidents Cup this September.

"[Money] was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won't ignore that or say that wasn't a reason," said Smith in an interview with Golf Digest. "It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn't ignore.

"The biggest thing for me joining is [LIV's] schedule is really appealing. I'll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven't been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing."

He added that he loves LIV's team format and cited missing things like 'weddings and rugby league games' back home in Australia as a reason for making the jump across.

Tringale switches to LIV Golf; Young set to stay

Cameron Tringale, who has amassed over $17m in career earnings on the PGA Tour - more than any player in history without a PGA Tour victory - revealed he was moving to LIV Golf in a social media post on Sunday.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In the statement, the American wrote: "After much reflection, prayer, and conversations with trusted advisers, I have made the decision to not renew my Tour membership for next year and join LIV Golf."

Cameron Young had also been widely rumoured to leave the PGA Tour, with the Open runner-up admitting to being interested in LIV Golf before ultimately deciding to reject the approach to leave.

Cameron Young told reporters at the Tour Championship he intends to stay with the PGA Tour

"Frankly, I have decided to stay," Young told reporters after the Tour Championship. "It's a really difficult situation because it's not anything that anyone really wanted to happen. I think it wasn't meant to be this hostile between the two.

"Throughout the whole process with them I was very interested. I wish it hadn't come along at this specific place in my career."

Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, had also long been linked to joining LIV however now appears set to remain with the PGA.

With the new additions, this week's event in Boston will include 12 major champions with 22 combined majors as well as four former world No 1 players.

What next for the LIV Golf Invitational Series?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy says he hates what LIV Golf is doing to the game and says it will be hard to stomach coming up against some of the players at Wentworth Rory McIlroy says he hates what LIV Golf is doing to the game and says it will be hard to stomach coming up against some of the players at Wentworth

Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace won the first two events of the season and Henrik Stenson claimed the third tournament, having given up Ryder Cup captaincy to join LIV Golf, with this week's event in Boston one of five scheduled over the next two months.

Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago is the venue for the fifth event, held from September 16-18, while Stonehill Golf Club in Bangkok is the venue from October 7-9 and Royal Greens Golf Club - the site of the Saudi International in recent years - hosts the following week.

The season-ending Team Championship will be held at Trump National Doral Miami from October 27-30. LIV Golf then plans to host an expanded schedule in 2023.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search