Made in HimmerLand: Oliver Wilson claims first DP World Tour title since 2014 with one-shot win

Oliver Wilson secured a first DP World Tour title since 2014 with a brilliant one-shot victory at the Made in HimmerLand in Denmark.

The former Ryder Cup player carded a bogey-free 67 at the Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, holing a 65-foot birdie putt on the penultimate hole to end the week on 21 under and a shot clear of Ewen Ferguson.

Wilson proudly displays the Made In HimmerLand trophy

Wilson started in a share of the lead but opened with a run of seven straight pars, with the Englishman following a two-putt birdie at the eighth by holing from long range at the par-four 13th.

A 15-foot birdie at the 16th and monster birdie at the next lifted Wilson top of the leaderboard, with a two-putt par at the last enough for a first victory since the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"It's kind of hit me now," an emotional Wilson said. "Give me a minute. I said I wasn't going to cry. Everything I've done to this point to rebuild my game, I knew I could do it. I was so calm there, I almost enjoyed the last hole. It's pretty special.

"I'm so proud of myself and I've got a great team around me. There's been some dark times and they've all stuck with me so this is for them as well. I've been pulling from everywhere I can to try and figure this game out and I don't think I'm there yet, but I feel like there is a lot ahead of me. I'm so pleased to get win number two."

Ferguson holed a 30-foot birdie putt at the third and took advantage of the par-five fifth before moving into a share of the lead when a brilliant approach into the par-five eighth set up a 10-foot eagle.

The Scot ended a run of pars by rolling in from 14 feet at the 14th and produced a great up-and-down at the par-four last to stay at 20 under, as he narrowly missed out on a third victory of the season.

Ewen Ferguson moves to 11th in the DP World Tour rankings after missing out by one shot

Kristian Krogh Johannessen of Norway carded a blemish-free 65 to move into third spot, with English trio Matthew Jordan, Ross McGowan, Matthew Southgate four off the pace in a share of fourth alongside Francesco Laporta.

A round-of-the-day 62 lifted Daan Huizing into a share of eighth place that also contained overnight co-leader Justin Walters, who bogeyed three of his last seven holes, while Robert MacIntyre posted a one-under 70 to end the week tied-12th.

The DP World Tour heads to England next for the BMW PGA Championship, with extended coverage throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live Featured Group coverage begins on Thursday from 8.30am on Sky Sports Golf.