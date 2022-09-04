Dustin Johnson claims dramatic LIV Golf Invitational Series victory in Boston as 4 Aces GC win again

Dustin Johnson claimed a play-off victory in Boston

Dustin Johnson claimed his first LIV Golf Invitational Series title after holing a long-range eagle putt to claim a dramatic play-off victory in Boston.

Johnson recovered from an opening-hole bogey to card six birdies in a final-round 65, with a brilliant up-and-down at the par-five last seeing him finish on 15 under alongside LIV Golf debutants Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann.

The trio returned to the par-five 18th for the play-off, where Johnson reached the green in two and rattled in the eagle putt from long-range to become the first American winner of a LIV Golf event.

India's Lahiri missed an eight-foot eagle attempt on his final hole in regulation, which would have earned him victory, with a six-under 64 seeing him share second with Niemann after the Chilean's 66.

Lee Westwood almost made it a four-way tie at the top but closed a round-of-the-day 62 with a final-hole bogey, with the Englishman failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker and dropping back to 14 under alongside Open champion Cameron Smith.

Talor Gooch posted a one-under 69 to drop back to sixth spot ahead of Jason Kokrak, while Abraham Ancer claimed eighth and Louis Oosthuizen shared ninth spot with Kevin Na and Sergio Garcia.

Johnson was also part of the winning team for the third consecutive event, with the 4 Aces GC line-up containing Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez finishing on 32 under and two clear of Crushers GC.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series heads to Chicago next from September 16-18, held at Rich Harvest Farms, before going to Asia in October for events in Thailand and Saudi Arabia over successive weeks. The Team Championship in Miami will round off the inaugural season from October 27-30.