BMW PGA Championship: Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel's criticism of LIV golfers at Wentworth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Billy Horschel says he thinks it is a 'slap in the face' to DP World Tour golfers that LIV golfers are playing at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Billy Horschel says he thinks it is a 'slap in the face' to DP World Tour golfers that LIV golfers are playing at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Talor Gooch has hit back at defending BMW PGA champion Billy Horschel after he criticised the "hypocritical" presence of LIV Golf members featuring at Wentworth.

Gooch and Abraham Ancer are among the 17 LIV players in the field this week at the DP World Tour's flagship event, with the pair qualifying thanks to being inside the world's top 60.

DP World Tour members are eligible after their suspension for playing the first Saudi-backed tournament was temporarily stayed on appeal, although Gooch is among the LIV golf members making their BMW PGA debuts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm has questioned why some LIV golfers have been granted spots at the BMW PGA Championship Jon Rahm has questioned why some LIV golfers have been granted spots at the BMW PGA Championship

Horschel directly called out Gooch and Ancer during his pre-tournament press conference, along with Jason Kokrak - who has since withdrawn - and branded them "hypocritical" for featuring in an event they previously had little interest in playing in.

"I honestly don't think that the American guys who haven't supported the Tour should be here," Horschel said. "Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch... you've never played this tournament, you've never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?

Billy Horschel criticised the 'hypocritical' LIV Golf members during his BMW PGA Championship press conference

"You are here for one reason only and that's to try to get world ranking points because you don't have it (on LIV Golf). It's hypocritical to come over here and play outside LIV when your big thing was to spend more time with family and want to play less golf."

Gooch responded by questioning Horschel's own DP World Tour credentials - he has played just six DP World Tour events that haven't been majors, World Golf Championship events or events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I wonder how many [DP World Tour events] he got $ to play," Gooch tweeted. "He supports what's best for his career. Like all of us do."

Gooch has dropped to 46th in the world rankings having played just two ranking events since LIV Golf in June - the US Open and The Open - and Jon Rahm is among the leading golfers frustrated by the presence of players he claims are only at Wentworth to chase world ranking points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm has questioned why some LIV golfers have been granted spots at the BMW PGA Championship Jon Rahm has questioned why some LIV golfers have been granted spots at the BMW PGA Championship

"What I don't understand is some players that have never shown any interest in European Tour, have never shown any interest in playing this event, being given an opportunity just because they can get world ranking points, and hopefully make majors next year," Rahm said.

"They don't know the history of this event. They are only here because they are trying to get world ranking points and trying to finish in the top 50, and that's clear as day."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In response to Rahm's claims about playing just to earn world ranking points, Gooch replied: "World ranking points and first time I've earned a spot into this event. Super excited to play.

"Name a top 50 player in history who hasn't chased world ranking points..."

Watch the BMW PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 8.30am on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from midday.