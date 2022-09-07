Keith Pelley defends DP World Tour over 'nonsense' feeder tour claims; Criticises 'LIV propaganda machine'

Keith Pelley addressed the media ahead of the BMW PGA Championship on Wednesday

Keith Pelley has rebuffed suggestions that the DP World Tour was becoming a “feeder tour” with its strategic alliance with the PGA Tour and criticised the “LIV propaganda machine” for its role in a 'divisive period' for golf.

The DP World Tour's chief executive addressed a players' meeting on Tuesday evening at Wentworth ahead of the BMW PGA Championship, where as many as 17 players who have joined the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit are scheduled to compete.

Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are among the LIV Golf members involved this week, along with Sergio Garcia, with Pelley urging those players not to disrespect the DP World Tour by "parroting LIV's talking points".

Pelley made a lengthy statement defending the DP World Tour when addressing the media in his pre-tournament press conference, where he denied Garcia's claim from earlier this summer that the circuit was heading towards becoming the fifth best in the world.

"Can we please just stop the feeder tour nonsense once and for all?!" Pelley said. "Is this week a tournament that is on a feeder tour? A tournament that has sold-out crowds, television coverage around the world in 150 countries, five of the top 15 players in the world?

"Was our first co-sanctioned event with the PGA Tour in Scotland where 14 of the Top 15 players played a tournament, would that appear on a feeder tour? I could go on and on.

"I genuinely personally don't believe the metric should be just prize fund: Playing opportunities, tournaments, number of countries, number of broadcast partners, the quality of our sponsors, different nationalities of our players and then total number of players, innovation both inside and outside the ropes. Inclusivity including embracing the women's game.

"If those are the metrics, and I haven't even mentioned The Ryder Cup, which we operate in Europe, then we are not only golf's global tour, but we are also unquestionably the No 2 tour in the world [behind PGA Tour] by a country mile."

The DP World Tour and PGA Tour announced in June they would be strengthening their "strategic partnership", offering increased prize purses and a 'clear pathway to give players access to both Tours', in a move to thwart the threat that LIV Golf was providing to golf's traditional ecosystem.

"There is no question there is a lot of opinions and a lot of thoughts out there right now, and this is definitely the most divisive period in any sport I've ever been involved in," Pelley added. "The one thing I want to do is take away all the background noise and just look at the cold, hard facts.

"For me, the absolute priority as it has been every single day since I joined the Tour seven years ago, is to do what is best for the membership at large, and I strongly believe, emphatically believe, that is through our partnership with the PGA Tour.

"The golfing landscape has changed forever. That is a fact. Another fact is that some people will agree with the direction we have taken, and some will not. If you're playing already under the LIV Golf banner, I can see why you wouldn't. If you're playing on golf's established tours, I can see exactly why you would.

"As I said to our partners and sponsors last week, it is easy to get dragged down by the LIV propaganda machine, churning out negative news stories and misinformation about the poor state of the traditional golfing world, including our tour. Let me make this perfectly clear: Nothing could be further from the truth. We are in excellent shape and set to get even stronger."

Reports have previously suggested the DP World Tour turned down the chance to partner with LIV Golf, although Pelley reiterated that no offer was ever made during a meeting with the Saudi's representatives in Malta last July.

"I know that many people still quote the Malta meeting and the supposed $1bn offer that was made to us by Golf Saudi, which is a large part of the reason behind the claim that we missed an opportunity with the Saudi," Pelley explained. "There's only one word to describe that claim, and that is fictitious.

"I genuinely do not know how many times I can make this point. And you can ask any member of our board of directors, and they will unanimously confirm that it was not an offer, it was not a deal, it was merely a marketing presentation put together on behalf of Golf Saudi.

"I wish I could because it would put to bed all this speculation once and for all."

