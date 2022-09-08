BMW PGA Championship: Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan, Viktor Hovland share early lead at Wentworth

Tommy Fleetwood holds a share of the early at the BMW PGA Championship

Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland hold a share of the lead after a low-scoring opening round at the BMW PGA Championship.

Fleetwood birdied six of his last seven holes to close a bogey-free 64 in rainy conditions at Wentworth, only for Sullivan to move alongside him after responding to an opening-hole bogey to post nine birdies and also get to eight under.

Hovland made it a three-way tie at the top when he made a long-range eagle at the par-five last, with England's Matt Jordan a shot off the lead in fourth spot after six birdies in a seven-hole stretch helped him to a seven-under 65.

Play was suspended for the day shortly after 6.30pm local time, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with 30 golfers still out on the course. The DP World Tour has confirmed that no play will take place on Friday.

Play was suspended and the Championship Village closed after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Fleetwood's playing partner Shane Lowry posted a blemish-free 66 to get within two of the early lead alongside Marcus Armitage, Fabrizio Zanotti and Jason Scrivener, while Rasmus Hojgaard was five under for the day with one hole to play when play was halted.

Abraham Ancer and Bernd Wiesberger - among the 15 players in action after featuring in last week's LIV Golf event in Boston - both posted opening-round 68s, while defending champion Billy Horschel and new FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy are also in the group four off the pace.

Eddie Pepperell was in the group on four under with two holes to complete, with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter all five behind after opening-round 69s.