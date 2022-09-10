PGA Tour: Scottie Scheffler named 2022 Player of the Year ahead of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler has been named the 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year ahead of FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy and Open champion Cameron Smith.

Scheffler received 89 per cent of votes from PGA Tour members to claim the Jack Nicklaus Award and become the first player to win the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year.

The 26-year-old enjoyed four wins in six starts during a remarkable start to the year, following a breakthrough PGA Tour title at the WM Phoenix Open with further successes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before his victory at The Masters.

Scheffler extended his position at the top of the world ranking with four further runner-up finishes during an impressive season, with the American only missing out on FedExCup victory when McIlroy overturned a six-stroke deficit to beat him during the final round of the Tour Championship.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "Undoubtedly, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie [Scheffler]'s season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership.

"As gratifying as it has been to see his development on the course over the last several years, we are equally thankful that Scottie has embraced the role as an ambassador of the PGA Tour and the game of golf.

"With young stars like Scottie leading the way, the PGA Tour is in great hands for many years to come."

McIlroy was a three-time winner during the 2021-22 campaign, securing the CJ Cup and defending his RBC Canadian Open title before becoming the first three-time winner of the FedExCup, while Smith also registered three victories before joining LIV Golf at the end of the season.

PGA Tour members who played at least 15 official FedExCup events during the 2021-22 season were eligible to vote, while the Rookie of the Year winner will be announced in the coming weeks. Joohyung Kim, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young are on the shortlist to receive the Arnold Palmer Award.