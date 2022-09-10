Ladies European Tour: England's Liz Young claims maiden title after victory at Swiss Ladies Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round of the Swiss Ladies Open where there was a victory for England's Liz Young Highlights of the final round of the Swiss Ladies Open where there was a victory for England's Liz Young

Liz Young claimed a long-awaited maiden Ladies European Tour title in her 14th season after holding on for a one-shot victory at the VP Bank Swiss Open.

The Englishwoman, taking a one-shot lead into the final round at Golfpark Holzhausern, mixed four birdies with a lone bogey to post a three-under 69 and stay a shot clear of four-time LET winner Linn Grant.

The 39-year-old added further birdies at the 11th and 14th to take a two-shot lead with four holes to play, with a par at the last enough to end the week on 12 under and secure her breakthrough win.

Liz Young with the Swiss Ladies Open trophy

"I can't believe it right now! I've been out here a while and haven't had the win yet, so to do it here in Switzerland is just fantastic," Young said. "I said I'd keep playing as long as I enjoy it and as long as I keep getting better - 14 years later we're here.

"I hope my daughter is watching. I have been out here a while and never really been close to the win, but I've had some good results in strong field events."

Grant made three consecutive birdies on her back nine but was unable to find another on her final hole, which would've forced a play-off, with the Swede finishing second ahead of England's Rosie Davies.

"I'm really proud of myself," Davies said after a final-round 70. "I dropped a few too many shots to put the pressure I needed to on Liz [Young]. I made birdies on 14 and 15, I thought I was going to chase it to the end, and I knew Linn [Grant] was going to birdie somewhere. I'm really pleased with the week."

Finland's Ursula Wikstrom, Germany's Alexandra Försterling and Belgium's Manon De Roey all shared fourth place on nine under, with England's Annabel Dimmock in the group tied-seventh.