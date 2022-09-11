BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry holds off Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to claim Wentworth victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the final of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The best of the action from the final of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Shane Lowry ended a 38-month winless run on the DP World Tour by holding off Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to claim an impressive victory in the BMW PGA Championship.

Lowry made an eagle and five birdies to post a seven-under 65 and close a bogey-free week at the Wentworth event, reduced to 54 holes after Friday's play was cancelled due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Irishman ended the week on 17 under and one ahead of Ryder Cup team-mates McIlroy and Rahm, securing him his sixth DP World Tour title and first since The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm finished his round with a 20-foot eagle to card a round-of-the-day 62 and set the clubhouse target at 16 under Jon Rahm finished his round with a 20-foot eagle to card a round-of-the-day 62 and set the clubhouse target at 16 under

Lowry, heading into the final round two strokes off the lead, followed a 10-foot eagle at the par-five fourth by holing from the fringe at the seventh and converting a 25-foot birdie at the next to reach the turn in 31.

The 35-year-old started his back nine with a birdie to move within one of Rahm, who had set the clubhouse target with a round-of-the-day 62, before pulling level with the Spaniard by getting up and down from a greenside bunker to take advantage of the par-five 12th.

Lowry's victory will move him back inside the world's top 20

McIlroy had also eagled the fourth earlier in the day but three-putted from distance to bogey the eighth, only to respond with birdies at the 10th, 12th and hole from the fringe at the 15th to get within one of Lowry.

Lowry failed to find a birdie at the 17th but reached the par-five 18th green in two and two-putted from 20 feet for birdie, setting the clubhouse target, which was enough for victory when McIlroy was unable to find a final-hole eagle to force a play-off.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

McIlroy's eagle attempt stopped inches short of the target and left him on 16 under, with Rahm on the same total after playing a five-hole stretch in six under around the turn and then cancelling out a bogey at the 15th with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish.

Talor Gooch finished as the highest-ranked member of the LIV Golf contingent after a final-hole eagle closed a 67 and lifted him to fourth spot, with Patrick Reed posting a bogey-free 63 to end the week in a four-way tie for fifth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Reed reflects on his final-round 63 and at Wentworth, which included nine birdies Patrick Reed reflects on his final-round 63 and at Wentworth, which included nine birdies

Overnight co-leaders Soren Kjeldsen and Viktor Hovland also finished on 14 under alongside Reed and Belgium's Thomas Detry, while defending champion Billy Horschel claimed a share of ninth with Rafa Cabrera Bello, Francesco Molinari and Matthieu Pavon.

The DP World Tour season moves to Italy next for the DS Automobiles Italian Open, beginning on Thursday and held at next year's Ryder Cup venue, with McIlroy and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick among those confirmed to be taking part.

Watch the DS Autmobiles Italian Open live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday September 15 with Featured Groups from 7.30am on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 12.30pm.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search