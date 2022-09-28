Should LIV Golf members earn world ranking points? Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick have their say

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Billy Horschel says that players who joined LIV golf will have 'some regrets' and that they should understand there are 'consequences' to their decisions after players learned there will be no world ranking points issued in the tournament. Billy Horschel says that players who joined LIV golf will have 'some regrets' and that they should understand there are 'consequences' to their decisions after players learned there will be no world ranking points issued in the tournament.

Rory McIlroy believes LIV Golf must make changes to have a chance of getting approved status by the Official Golf World Rankings.

The Saudi-backed breakaway circuit launched earlier this year, with former world No 1 Dustin Johnson and reigning Open champion Cameron Smith among its early signings, although the tour currently doesn't offer players any world ranking points.

All 48 players who competed at LIV Golf's event outside Chicago earlier this month sent a joint letter to OWGR chairman Peter Dawson, urging him to award ranking points to competitors, while the application for world ranking status remains under review.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy returns to St Andrews ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Rory McIlroy returns to St Andrews ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"If they meet the criteria they get world ranking points," McIlroy told Sky Sports News ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. "I don't see any reason why they shouldn't, as long as they meet the criteria that is set out.

"The one thing that has been frustrating from the start of this is that they don't want to play by the rules that have been in place for so long. It can't be one set of rules for a certain amount of people and then a certain set of rules for everyone else - everyone has to abide by the same rules here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane Lowry is hoping his win at Wentworth can help give him a strong finish to the season and feels the Presidents Cup showed that Team USA can be taken on at next year's Ryder Cup. Shane Lowry is hoping his win at Wentworth can help give him a strong finish to the season and feels the Presidents Cup showed that Team USA can be taken on at next year's Ryder Cup.

"If they're willing to abide by the rules then 100 per cent they should get world ranking points, but the way everything is right now and the way their tour is set up, I just think it makes it very difficult for them to make that argument."

According to the letter sent by the players, every week that passes without the inclusion of LIV Golf athletes "undermines the historical value" of the world rankings, although US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick insists patience is needed until a decision is made.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

"I understand why they think they deserve points because of the players they've got, and don't disagree with that, but if you look at the all the other tours in previous years that have gone through the official process then it takes a year or two," Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports News.

"You've just got to wait two years - that's what I've been told is the process and that's what it is. I did read somewhere that they should backdate the points to when they had the first event, which is just ridiculous.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Fitzpatrick believes LIV golfers should have to wait two years to receive world ranking points and wonders if they might start to regret moving tours. Matt Fitzpatrick believes LIV golfers should have to wait two years to receive world ranking points and wonders if they might start to regret moving tours.

"You knew what you were signing up for before you went and if you'd done your homework then you know that the process takes a year or two, so you probably had to accept that and that is just the rules of the game.

"When you see pound signs it maybe clouds your thinking a little bit. I think it's one of those that with the decision you made, you had to sit down and take every aspect into consideration.

"World ranking points was probably on the list, but obviously there probably wasn't a real deep dive into when the chances of getting them are. They've got to fit in a lot of criteria that they're not fitting currently and that's just the way it is unfortunately."

Watch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.