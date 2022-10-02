Charley Hull wins first LPGA title in almost six years | Brit edges win after tense final hole

Charley Hull won The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America title in Texas, her first LPGA title in almost six years.

After 11 holes, Hull was tied for the lead with Lydia Ko and Xiyu Lin, but she recorded three birdies in a row to edge ahead.

The chasing pack kept the pressure on Hull throughout, with Lin birdieing the 16th and registering an eagle on the 17th to move within one shot of the leader.

Hull made par on the final hole, with Lin requiring a birdie to force a play-off, but she fell just short to hand Hull victory.

"I have come close a few times since (last winning a title) but I have put in some good work this year," said Hull.

"I think I know my game is there, it was just my confidence. I feel really good, I felt in control of my round, I feel very proud of myself.

"(On chasing pack putting on pressure) I found it all exciting, when Xiyu Lin made eagle on 17, I enjoyed that. It was great fun."

Hull's last triumph on the Tour came in 2016 when she won the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

Going into round four, Hull, Lin and Ko were tied for first place on 11-under.

Hull carded four birdies and a bogey on the front nine to move to 14-under, one behind Lin and Ko.

But the 26-year-old came roaring back on the back nine, making three birdies in a row, while Lin bogeyed the 11th to slip into second place.

The win marks a remarkable turnaround for Hull, who has had a few barren years after bursting onto the scene as a teenager.

She now joins the likes of Dame Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas on the list of English women to have won multiple LPGA titles.

The LPGA tour moves on to The Saticoy Club in California for the MEDIHEAL Championship, while Hull is scheduled to appear at the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida.