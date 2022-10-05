Golf to debut at 2026 Commonwealth Games alongside BMX and coastal rowing

Golf, BMX and coastal rowing will make their Commonwealth Games debuts when Australia's southern state of Victoria hosts the 2026 edition, organisers said on Wednesday.

Shooting has also returned to the programme after being dropped for the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Coastal rowing, which is pushing to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, involves boats competing in open water.

The 2026 Games will be held across several regional cities in Victoria and will feature 22 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated para-sports, organisers said in a statement.

"Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para-sport disciplines in golf, coastal rowing and the road (cycling) race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible," the statement added.

The rural centre of Shepparton will host the BMX and other cycling, including the men's and women's time trials for the road race.

"We are thrilled to confirm the Sport Program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up," said Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin.

"The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated Para Sport Program, the debuts of Coastal Rowing, Golf and BMX, the return of Shooting and the scintillating 3x3 Basketball.

"The Program is rooted in the CGF's 2026-30 Strategic Roadmap, which provides hosts with greater flexibility to propose new sports, especially ones with specific local relevance that will enhance cultural showcasing and increase community engagement."

Victoria 2026 sports:

Athletics and Para-Athletics; Badminton; Basketball (3x3 and 3x3 Wheelchair); Boxing; Beach Volleyball; Coastal Rowing; T20 Cricket (Women's only); Cycling (BMX, Mountain Bike, Road, Track and Para-Track); Diving; Golf; Gymnastics; Hockey; Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls; Netball; Para-Powerlifting; Rugby Sevens; Shooting and Para-shooting; Squash; Table Tennis and Para-Table Tennis; Triathlon and Para-Triathlon; Weightlifting