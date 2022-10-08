LPGA Tour: England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff holds four-shot halfway lead at LPGA Mediheal Championship

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (right) is congratulated by Narin An (left) after her second round in California

Jodi Ewart Shadoff bolstered her hopes of registering a long-awaited maiden LPGA Tour victory by increasing her lead to four shots at the halfway stage of the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

The Englishwoman followed an opening-round 64 with a three-under 69 on Friday at the Saticoy Club in California, mixing six birdies with three birdies to move to 11 under and hold a commanding advantage over closest challenger Paula Reto.

Ewart Shadoff made the dream start to her second round with three birdies in her opening four holes and moved further ahead when he she took advantage of the par-five sixth, before cancelling out a bogey at the next by picking up a shot at the par-three ninth to reach the turn in 32.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The Englishwoman responded to a bogey at the par-three 13th by birdieing the par-five next to get back to 12 under, only to bogey her penultimate hole in strengthening winds to reduce her 36-hole advantage.

"I feel really good," said Ewart Shadoff, who is looking to become a second English winner on the LPGA Tour in as many weeks after Charley Hull's success at The Ascendant LPGA.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive how Charley Hull claimed victory and her second LPGA Tour title in The Ascendant LPGA Relive how Charley Hull claimed victory and her second LPGA Tour title in The Ascendant LPGA

"Playing really consistent and I feel really in control of my game. Just staying in my routine and hitting some good shots, rolling in the putts, so everything seems to be going well so far.

Reto posted a two-under 70 to grab solo second ahead of a group of seven players on six under which contains Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow, who made four birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn on her way to a second-round 70.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

Meadow was closer to the lead until two bogeys over her final six dropped her to tied-third, with Pauline Roussin, Eun-Hee Ji, Haeji Kang, Xiyu Lin, Ruixin Liu and Gaby Lopez all also five off the pace.

Georgia Hall is also inside the top 10 after a four-under 68 lifted her to five under, while American Danielle Kang dropped seven off the pace with a second-round 73 and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh heads into the weekend tied-34th thanks to a three-under 69.

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"it's fantastic," Hall said about Ewart Shadoff leading and Hull's win last week. "There is not many of us [English], maybe like four, five on tour, so when we do well it's great to see.

"Coming from such a small country as well. Jodi is playing great as well halfway through, and see what happens."

Watch the LPGA Mediheal Championship throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 10.30pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.