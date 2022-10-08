LIV Golf Invitational Series: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra triumphs at Thailand tournament

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra displays the winner's trophy after his victory at the LIV Golf Invitational in Bangkok

Former top amateur Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 to secure victory in the LIV Golf Thailand tournament by three strokes.

The 22-year-old Spaniard recorded a three-round, 19-under total of 197 after a storm-delayed finish on the Stonehill Golf Club course near Bangkok.

He finished ahead of Patrick Reed, who shot a closing 67, while Paul Casey (65), Richard Bland (68) and Sihwan Kim (68) were all tied for third place.

Lopez-Chacarra, who was the world's No 2-ranked amateur player before he turned professional to play on the Saudi-backed LIV series, had led outright from the second round.

Lopez-Chacarra finished three shots ahead of Patrick Reed

Having opened with a birdie, Lopez-Chacarra then had back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes to give his rivals renewed hope.

However, those proved to be his only bogeys of the tournament as he closed out a maiden professional victory.

"I hit the ball great all week," said Lopez-Chacarra. "I had two bogeys in 54 holes and my goal was to have zero.

"The course is in great condition so you can go low, but also I think I played really good. More birdies than bogeys - that will make it."

The tour moves to Saudi Arabia next week for the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah tournament.