PGA Tour: Tom Kim matches Tiger Woods record with bogey-free Shriners Children's Open victory

Tom Kim took advantage of a nightmare final hole from Patrick Cantlay to match a Tiger Woods record on the PGA Tour with a victory in the Shriners Children's Open.

Kim claimed a three-shot victory at TPC Summerlin, becoming just the third player since records began on the PGA Tour to win a 72-hole stroke-play event without making a bogey.

The South Korean's success is his second in four starts on the PGA Tour, following on from his Wyndham Championship triumph in August, with his latest win seeing him become the first player since Woods to claim two PGA Tour titles before turning 21.

Kim did not register a bogey all week on his way to victory

"It's really amazing," Kim said. "A few months ago, I didn't have any status in the US and now being a two-time winner on [the PGA] Tour, having that place with Tiger, it's an unbelievable feeling for me. It's an honour and definitely a dream come true.

"I've worked really hard, and my team has worked really hard to this point, and I'm just really grateful... I'm having fun playing on the PGA Tour. I'm a five-year-old at Disneyland!"

Kim played alongside Patrick Cantlay on the final day in California

Kim - starting the day tied for the lead - birdied the third and holed from 30 feet at the eighth for the first of back-to-back gains, while successive birdies from the 13th lifted the 20-year-old to 24 under and two clear of Cantlay.

Cantlay responded with back-to-back birdies from the 15th and was tied for the lead heading to the par-four last, where he sprayed his tee shot into the sand and saw his next shot from near a bush advance a matter of inches.

The American was forced to take a penalty drop and then found the water with his fourth shot, eventually holing a 35-footer to scramble a triple-bogey, as Kim two-putted for par to close out a five-under 66 and secure his latest victory.

"I got very lucky on the 18th, I'm not going to lie," Kim said. "Patrick played awesome and it was an honour to battle with him and to come out on top, I feel very fortunate."

Cantlay finished tied-second with Matthew NeSmith, while Tom Hoge claimed a share of fourth spot with Mito Pereira and SH Kim on 20 under. England's Harry Hall ended tied-15th after a final-round 64, while Aaron Rai slipped down to a share of 20th after a level-par 71.

"I thought if I could get it back in the fairway, I'd have a chance," Cantlay said. "I figured it was worth the risk because I didn't think I'd have too much of a chance of getting it up-and-down from the brush there. I played well all week for the most part - just one bad swing at the end."

The PGA Tour moves to Japan next for the Zozo Championship