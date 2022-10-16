LIV Golf Invitational Series: Brooks Koepka takes title in Jeddah with play-off victory over Peter Uihlein

Brooks Koepka scooped his first LIV title in Jeddah, edging out Peter Uihlein

Brooks Koepka landed his first LIV Golf title after beating Smash team-mate Peter Uihlein following a play-off in Jeddah in the final individual tournament of the inaugural season.

Four-time major champion Koepka's birdie putt on the 18th crept in as he and Uihlein ended on 12 under after the regulation 54 holes in Saudi Arabia.

That meant the pair would go head-to-head on the 18th until a winner was determined and Koepka emerged victorious on the third extra hole after Uihlein found the sand and then the water in the fading light.

Koepka joins Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith and Eugenio Chacarra as individual winners in the Saudi-backed league's maiden campaign.

Koepka beat fellow American Uihlein on the third play-off hole

The season concludes in Miami later this month with the Team Championship.

Koepka, reflecting on his first tournament victory since the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open in February 2021, said: "The last two years haven't been fun, it's been a long road. I didn't know if my career was over for a half-second. I didn't know if I was going to play."

The leaderboard was congested on Sunday with Sergio Garcia (11 under), Joaquin Niemann (11 under) and England's Paul Casey (10 under) all pushing for their first LIV victories, and Johnson (10 under) and Schwartzel (nine under) their second.

Niemann carded the joint-best round of the day - his five-under 65 only matched by Austria's Bernd Wiesberger - but he eventually finished one stroke behind Koepka and 36-hole leader Uihlein, who registered third rounds of one under and even par respectively.