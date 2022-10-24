LIV Golf: Adrian Otaegui to return for season-ending Team Championship after DP World Tour victory

Adrian Otaegui will play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Championship

Adrian Otaegui will return to the LIV Golf Invitational Series to compete in the season-ending Team Championship, less than a fortnight after winning on the DP World Tour.

The Spaniard played in three of the first four LIV Golf events since its launch in June, registering a tied-sixth finish at the opening event in London, although hasn't featured on the Saudi-backed circuit since the Boston tournament in September.

Otaegui has continued to play on the DP World Tour throughout the summer and became the first LIV Golf player to win on the circuit when he enjoyed a six-shot victory on home soil at the Andalucia Masters, with that success earlier this month moving him back inside the world's top 100.

The top 36 players in the LIV Golf Invitational Series individual standings - who have played at least four events this season - automatically qualify to feature at Trump National Doral Golf Club, with league commitments and captains' selections making up the remainder of the field.

Otaegui has been named ahead of Japan's Hideto Tanihara in the Torque GC line-up for the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami from October 28-30, joining Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent and Jediah Morgan for the knock-out tournament.

The 29-year-old is one of two changes to the team line-ups from the final regular LIV Golf event in Jeddah from October 14-16, the same week as his Valderrama victory, with Henni du Plessis brought in to replace compatriot Shaun Norris in the Stinger GC team.

Who else is playing?

4 Aces GC - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez

Crushers GC - Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC - Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Stinger GC - Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Henni du Plessis

Smash GC - Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka

Majesticks GC - Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Torque GC - Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, Jediah Morgan

HY Flyers GC - Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads GC - Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

Cleeks GC - Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

Punch GC - Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones

Niblicks GC - Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit

What is the format?

Teams have been earning points for their finishes in each event throughout in the inaugural season, ranging from 32 points for a win to zero points for those finishing in positions ninth to 12th.

The top four teams after the seven regular events all receive a bye through the first round and automatically advance to the semi-finals, with the teams ranked between fifth and eighth then getting to select their opponents for the opening day from the four lowest-ranked sides.

Two singles and one foursomes match will take place in each quarter-final fixture, with the team earning two points advancing to Saturday's semi-finals played under the same format as the opening day.

Sunday's showpiece will see the four remaining teams compete over stroke play, with each player's team contributing towards the team's score. The squad with the lowest total after 18 holes will be crowned the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Champion.

Who has impressed this season?

Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC (152 points) ended the regular season with a commanding advantage over Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC (96), with Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC (93) and Stinger GC (72) the other two teams to earn a bye through the first round.

Smash GC, led by Brooks Koepka, occupy fifth spot and will get first pick for their quarter-final opponents, with Majesticks GC, Torque GC and HY Flyers GC also being seeded on the opening day.

Iron Heads GC, Cleeks GC, Punch GC and Niblicks GC occupy the final four positions heading into the Team Championship, where the 12 teams are competing for their share of the $50m prize purse.

The winning team will share $16m and $8m distributed between the team finishing second, with every player guaranteed $250,000 just for competing and $750,000 for simply reaching the semi-finals.