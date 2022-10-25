LISTEN: Rory McIlroy's return to world No 1 and Lydia Ko wins again on this week's Golf Podcast

Rory McIlroy has won the CJ Cup for the past two years

On this week’s Golf Podcast, Josh Antmann is joined by Rob Lee and Trish Johnson to review the CJ Cup and Rory McIlroy getting back to the World No 1 spot.

The trio reflect on McIlroy's victory in South Carolina which took him back to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking and ponder whether the Northern Irishman is the most complete he has been in his career.

After Tom Kim asked McIlroy for advice in during a press conference last week, Trish and Rob give their advice for young players looking to make their way on tour.

Meanwhile, Trish - calling in from Japan - discusses another win for Lydia Ko on the LPGA Tour and what golf is like in South Korea.

Plus, there is a look ahead to an emotional week in Portugal on the DP World Tour, where players will be fighting to retain their tour cards.

Don't miss an episode of the Sky Sports Golf Podcast. Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker