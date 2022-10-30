Harrison Crowe qualifies for 2023 Masters and Open Championship after victory in Thailand

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia's Harrison Crowe has secured a spot in The Masters and The Open Championship in 2023 after his win in Thailand Australia's Harrison Crowe has secured a spot in The Masters and The Open Championship in 2023 after his win in Thailand

Australia's Harrison Crowe has secured a spot in The Masters and The Open Championship in 2023 after overcoming a final-round wobble to clinch a one-shot win at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand.

The 21-year-old led by two strokes after the third round but dropped three shots on his opening nine holes on Sunday to fall three behind China's Bo Jin.

However, Crowe then picked up four birdies in five holes between 11 and 15 and took the lead at 17 after Jin found the water and double-bogeyed the par three.

Crowe parred the last to end on 13 under par and confirm an appearance in the majors at Augusta National in April and then Royal Liverpool in July.

Crowe said: "I don't think it's sunk in yet but it feels amazing right now. [I have] goosebumps, it's absolutely awesome.

"I came out here this week with something to prove and I'm extremely proud of myself. I hung in there. It took a lot of digging deep."

Crowe will now be in a Masters field alongside defending champion Scottie Scheffler and an Open Championship one with countryman and 2022 winner Cameron Smith.