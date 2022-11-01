LISTEN: Jordan Smith's DP World Tour triumph, the LIV Golf season, Halloween golfers and Mayakoba

On this week’s Golf Podcast, Portugal Masters winner Jordan Smith joins host Josh Antmann, Michael McEwan and Elliott Heath to reflect on his record-breaking second DP World Tour win.

Smith produced an incredible final-round 63 after an eagle and six birdies to amass a 30-under-par total as he cruised to victory.

"It's just mental, isn't it," he said. "Just to look at it and think I've shot 30-under par for four rounds, four rounds before that I don't think I'd even got close to that.

"So it's just insane that I've been able to do that and win the tournament, couldn't be happier."

It ends what Smith admitted has been a 'frustrating' wait for his first win since the 2017 Porsche European Open.

"I've been asking that myself for the last couple of years (what's been going on?)," he added. "I think last year when I didn't make the final event in Dubai I knew I had to give myself a kick up the backside and make a few changes.

"Obviously they've happened for the better so, changed equipment, changed caddy, even changed clothing, even though that doesn't make a difference. Made a few changes and they've all been really really good."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The victory moved Smith into the top 10 of the DP World Tour rankings, the Englishman crediting changes to his putting game as a key to his recent success.

"Definitely my putting (was different) last week," he explained. "We made a quick change with that in France, French Open week I picked up a putter and was like 'I'm going to do some testing with the putter in this new claw grip in the offseason'. You know us golf nuts, we always like tweaking.

"I went on the green, gave it a go with my putting coach and holed everything and was like 'let's just give it a go'. Chucked ourselves in the deep end, got some data and it just helped every aspect, we went for it and haven't looked back.

"You get in those sort of mindsets when you're over a putt and you're like 'I'm going to hole this'. That's always nice to have, even on the 40 or 50 footers you're like 'this might have a chance to go in'."

The Sky Sports Golf podcast team also reflect on the first season for LIV Golf and look ahead to the future for the breakaway tour, while discussing Seamus Power winning in Bermuda, Halloween golfers, Atthaya Thitikul taking the World No 1 spot in the ladies' game and the upcoming Mayakoba.

Don't miss an episode of the Sky Sports Golf Podcast. Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker